Review: Razer launches new Kishi Ultra USB-C controller grip for iPhone 15 and iPad mini 6

Razer has now unlocked the god-tier of mobile gaming. The company today is launching its latest smartphone controller grip for iPhone 15 and Android handsets. On top of just fully embracing USB-C, the new Razer Kishi Ultra steps up to deliver a more premium experience actually geared towards gamers with support for even larger devices like iPad mini 6. But that’s really just the tip of the iceberg for why this is my new favorite controller grip.

Razer has been making controller grips for years now. The compact accessories that turn your iPhone or Android smartphone into something of a Nintendo Switch have continued gaining popularity as mobile gaming gets better. But, no matter where you look on the market, the designs are all largely the same – whether it’s at the few generations of gaming peripherals directly from Razer or competitors like Backbone.

The new Razer Kishi Ultra controller grip breaks that mold. It’s actually ergonomic, for starters, and doesn’t make all of the same compromises that those more compact counterparts do. I’ve been using one over the past few weeks with my iPhone 15 and iPad mini 6 and have been so delighted at just how good this is.

Razer’s whole goal here was to make a controller grip that gamers will actually want to use. The company isn’t catering to more casual handheld game enjoyers, and instead, is leaning into its usual target demographic. That means hallmarks for any gamer accessory like customizable RGB lighting, but the approach also comes with tons of practically useful features.

I casually let it slip that this works with more than just a smartphone, and the new higher-end build is to thank for that. USB-C is at the center of the experience, so any iPhone, Android handset, or even compact tablet is going to be able to support the Razer Kishi Ultra. The spring-loaded mechanism that makes the controller grip a one-size-fits-all accessory has been completely changed to support larger devices but also to ensure you don’t have to take your case off every time you’re looking to game. There’s little rubber inserts to fit with all kinds of devices, but easily the highlight is iPad mini 6 support.

On top of just supporting more devices than ever, the Razer Kishi Ultra is more ergonomic than ever. It features the kind of design that you’d expect from a PS5 or Xbox Series X controller – a build that’s molded to actually be comfortable and not just convenient. Most other portable gamepads care more about folding into the most compact design possible when not in use. Razer just has other priorities, so expect more enjoyable handheld gaming sessions.

That same pro build also means you’re getting full-sized joysticks. Normally, these controller grips achieve their more compact size by using some smaller sticks, but without that size limitation, it means that Razer can deliver the kind of gamepad experience you’re already used to. The refreshed build should be more resilient to stick drift, and to help with that, Razer also has a software feature to help tackle the issue should it ever arise.

Speaking of upgrades to the companion Nexus app, Razer is also bringing in the ability to use the Kishi Ultra with games that don’t have controller support. Genshin Impact has infamously locked controller integration to iOS, so Android gamers have historically been out of luck. Now, there’s a new virtual controller mode that lets you position targets that map specific areas of your screen to the Kishi Ultra’s buttons.

Other notable features include haptic feedback via vibration motors, a USB-C input for passthrough charging, and a headphone jack. You can also use the USB-C port to plug the controller into any console, tablet, or PC and use it as a typical wired gamepad. It’s a neat little trick that just expands the use you’ll get out of the accessory.

The new Razer Kishi Ultra will be launching today at $149.99 shipped. This isn’t a replacement for the existing Kishi V2 gamepad, but it looks to supplement the lineup with an option that’s more tailored to enthusiasts. It’ll be available directly from Razer as well as at other retailers shortly.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been using the Razer Kishi Ultra for the past several weeks. I’m a more recent convert to the world of iPhone controller grips after I took a hands-on look at the newest Backbone model last fall. Now, I’m ready to step up to the big leagues with a far more capable option. And for that, Kishi Ultra has certainly not let me down.

Razer really has delivered some meaningful upgrades over pretty much all the other smartphone gamepads out there. That really is my biggest takeaway from my time with the accessory so far. Razer was excited to show off its latest gamepad to me and hyped up all of the adjustments over a Zoom call back in the beginning of March. They pitched it as the god-tier of mobile gaming, a focus that quickly turned from a joke to a serious emphasis on making a product actually for gamers. I myself was excited hearing about it, and now I’m even more thrilled to be able to report that the company was being genuine with its enthusiasm – this really is a product made for gamers.

Through my time with the Razer Kishi Ultra, I’ve been enjoying just how good the controller actually feels in-hand. It’s incredibly sturdy, even with an iPad mini 6 slotted into its adjustable design. There’s not too much wobble between both sides of the grip, and the more ergonomic design really does lend itself to more comfortable gaming sessions. All of the buttons are also incredibly clicky and feel great. They’re largely the same as previous installments in the Kishi series, but are just so satisfying on a mobile controller.

The Razer Kishi Ultra isn’t going to be the most portable option out there, and that’s okay. I’ve been absolutely loving it for enjoying PlayStation Remote Play from my couch while something else is on the TV. I also couldn’t have dreamed up a better time to launch the controller grip now that emulators are rolling out to iPhone via the official App Store. I’ve been diving into Pokémon, Star Wars Podracer, and some other old school games that are even more fun when you have some physical controls and not just the touchscreen.

I also wanted to spend some time talking about how it compares to another one of the big iPhone gamepads out there. I previously wrote home about how much I loved the V2 Backbone and how it finally won me over on the controller grip form-factor as a whole. Now I’ve seen the light with Razer’s latest and really won’t look back. But for those who want a more portable option, the Backbone is still one of the better models out there. Below you’ll find a gallery comparing the two in terms of design, which should also help show just how much of a different approach the Razer Kishi Ultra takes.

As cringe as it may to say, this really is the god-tier of mobile gaming. I know that’s Razer’s slogan and not my own words, but they really managed to deliver on that. It’s simply the best iPhone controller I’ve used, and one of the only models out there that dares to bring the features over to iPad mini 6. I legitimately can’t overstate just how much of a killer feature it is to use the iPad’s larger display to dive into PS Remote Play or Genshin.

The Kishi Ultra isn’t going to be for everyone. I’d still recommend the more compact models out there if you’re planning on playing games on subway commutes to work or want to keep one stored away in your bag at all times in case downtime strikes. But if you’re looking for an at-home solution for playing games away from the TV or don’t mind the added bulk to your everyday carry, Razer’s newest and most capable controller grip yet is a real winner.

