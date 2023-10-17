Razer’s Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet now up for pre-order via Amazon at $400, refurb units down to $340

The Razer Edge WiFi Gaming Tablet is now available for pre-order on Amazon after remaining a Razer exclusive since earlier this year. The Wi-Fi model comes in well below the regular $600 5G variant that requires cellular service (and is only available via Verizon) with a $399.99 list, now live at Amazon ahead of the October 23, 2023, delivery date later this month. If you’ve yet to check out Razer’s Android handheld gaming system, head below for more details and a refurbished deal.

Razer Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet pre-order now live on Amazon

The Wi-Fi model on display today comes in the form of a 6.8-inch tablet wedged between an enhanced Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller setup that features haptic feedback with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Dominate touchscreen gaming or use the included Razer Kishi V2 Pro with microswitch buttons, analog triggers, programmable macros, and Razer HyperSense haptics for competitive AAA gaming

The whole unit is centered around a 6.8-inch FHD Plus (2,400 x 1,080) OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate running on an active-cooled Qualcomm G3x Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. In terms of wireless connectivity, there’s Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. The 5,000mAh battery is joined by a front-facing camera so you can stream on the go or chat with friends over Zoom and the like.

The cloud gaming control is intended for use with Xbox Cloud Gaming and services of that nature, with the ability to hit up to 144 frames per second when streaming PC titles via the Steam Link app.

Whether playing love Halo, Fortnite, Diablo, or Roblox, Razer Edge provides access to a killer game library. Play games from Google Play, or stream PC and Xbox games from home or the Cloud

The Wi-Fi edition Razer Edge Gaming Tablet and Kishi V2 Pro Controller are now available for pre-order on Amazon at $399.99 shipped. That’s the same price you’ll pay anywhere outside of this refurbished listing via the Razer site at $339.99.

