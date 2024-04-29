Clip-on wireless mics up to 48% off: Anker 2-person kit from $100, Razer Seiren BT $52

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering some of its best prices yet on its AnkerWork M650 Wireless Lavalier Microphone Kit. Designed for vlogging and other content-creation on the go, this wireless set debuted at CES last year with a $250 price tag. But today, you can score a brand new kit at $129.99 shipped or in renewed condition at $99.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupons in both cases. Both among the lowest prices we have ever tracked, you’re looking at up to $150 in savings and the best prices we can find. As far as the renewed listing is concerned, you’re looking at a product “inspected, tested, and refurbished, as necessary to be fully functional according to Amazon Renewed standards.” Head below for more details and a solid deal on the now 48% off Razer Seiren BT clip-on mic.

As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this set comes with a pair of wireless, clip-on Lavalier mic units alongside all of the transmitters and receivers you’ll need to connect them to your mobile setup – Lightning for iPhone 14 and older gear or USB-C devices, like iPhone 15, MacBooks, and many others. The whole package comes inside something that looks sort of like an oversized earbuds-style case that delivers wireless charging for a total of 15 hours of operation. This system supports up to 656-foot wireless transmissions alongside AnkerWork’s VoiceShield noise-cancelling technology – “record confidently with natural, low, or high settings and a windproof cotton cover.”

If a single wireless microphone will do the trick for your needs, Razer’s regularly $100 Seiren BT clip-on Bluetooth microphone is a solid option you can land at 48% off the going rate right now. This one is now selling for $51.99 shipped directly from Amazon to deliver the lowest price we have ever tracked there. This mic is also great for mobile content-creation, providing a clip-on solution that wirelessly connects to your on-the-go devices for streaming and vlogging – “ditch having your phone close as an audio input device and free it up for more creative shots on a camera arm.” It includes a pair of windsocks for indoor and outdoor recording alongside noise suppression tech to “block out noise like strong winds or noisy crowds.”

AnkerWork M650 Wireless Lavalier Microphone Kit features:

AnkerWork M650 is an all-in-one wireless lavalier mic for content creators. Record right away with an embedded touchscreen to customize your settings. Comes with Lightning and USB accessories for no-hassle connections to cameras, tablets, and computers.

Professional Noise Cancelling: Free yourself to create on-the-go content with AnkerWork’s VoiceShield noise-cancelling technology. Record confidently with natural, low, or high settings and a windproof cotton cover.

15H Battery Life with Charging Case: When you’re putting in overtime on a shoot, the wireless lavalier microphone keeps up with 6 hours on a single charge or 15 hours with the charging case.

TrueLink 656 ft (200 m) Transmission: The LC3plus codec powers TrueLink, so you can record ultra-wide shots with 656 ft (200 m) of wireless transmission and super-low latency for less lip-syncing in post.

