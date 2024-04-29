LEGO’s Clone Trooper and Battle Droid battle pack sees first discount to $24 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the new LEGO Star Wars Clone Trooper and Battle Droid Battle Pack for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is the first cash discount on the latest battle pack and a new all-time low. It just launched earlier in the year at $30 and is now 20% off and landing as a rare chance to save on one of the more sought-after LEGO Star Wars creations of 2024. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for a closer look.

The newest LEGO Star Wars Battle Pack takes a different approach to the usual $20 army builders we’ve seen by featuring troops from both factions in the Clone Wars. There are three normal Phase II Clone Troopers as well as a red Shock Trooper for the Republic. Then on the other side, you’ll find two Battle Droids and the grand return of Super Battle Droids with three of the heavy-duty troops.

The set then features 215 pieces which will go towards four different builds – two for each side of the battle. There’s a Tri-Droid that makes up most of the bricks for the CIS troops, and a STAP for one of the droids. Then on the Galactic Republic side, you’ll find a small speeder bike and a barricade with a Stud Shooter. I’m getting vibes from the original 2007 Battle Pack.

There are also a pair of other LEGO Clone Trooper Battle Packs on sale right now at Amazon. Each of the army builder bundles are 20% off and include four Republic troopers alongside some side builds.

Today’s deal comes just after seeing a collection of new LEGO sets hit store shelves. There’s a pair of massive models headlining the collection of all-new builds, including LEGO Dungeons and Dragons set and the new Batman mosaic.

More on the LEGO Clone Trooper and Battle Droid Battle Pack:

Inspire youngsters to recreate thrilling Star Wars: The Clone Wars scenes with this LEGO Star Wars Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack (75372) for ages 7 and up. It features 4 LEGO Star Wars minifigures and 5 LEGO figures – a Clone Shock Trooper, 3 Clone Troopers, 3 Super Battle Droids and 2 Battle Droids – with iconic weapons accessories for action play. This LEGO building set also includes a stud-shooting Star Wars speeder bike for 2 Clone Troopers and a buildable STAP speeder vehicle toy for a Battle Droid. A tri-droid with 3 flick shooters and a defensive post with a stud shooter add even more creative role-play possibilities.

