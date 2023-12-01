Here’s your first look at the upcoming LEGO Star Wars 2024 sets: Clone vs Droid Battle Pack, more

We’ve known since all the way back in July that 2024 would see a new LEGO Star Wars Clone Battle Pack. Now, we can finally show you what it looks like! Arriving as set number 75372, the Clone vs Battle Droid pack will hit store shelves on January 1. Plus, there are some other LEGO Star Wars 2024 sets to show off.

We’ve slowly been getting more and more LEGO 2024 news, and now we can finally share photos of what’s next for Star Wars. Today, a pair of sets have been shown off including the LEGO Clone vs Droid Battle Pack and the 4+ Crimson Firehawk. Expect the Skeleton Crew Ship to also make its debut any moment.

Taking a far different approach to the usual $20 Battle Packs we’ve been seeing from LEGO Star Wars, the upcoming combo set will feature troops from both factions in the Clone Wars. There’s Clone Troopers and their Battle Droid counterparts in a single set. It’s very similar to the original 501st Battle Pack from back in 2020, but now with some different characters and builds.

The set will feature 215 pieces which will go towards four different builds – two for each side of the battle. There’s a Tri-Droid which makes up most of the bricks for the CIS troops, as well as a STAP for one of the droids. Then on the Galactic Republic side, you’ll find a small speeder bike as well as a barricade with a Stud Shooter. I’m getting vibes from the original 2007 Battle Pack.

As far as the minifigures go, which lets face it is the main reason to buy an army builder like this, stack up to nine characters. There are three normal Phase II Clone Troopers as well as a red Shock Trooper. Then on the other side you’ll find two Battle Droids and the grand return of Super Battle Droids with three of the heavy-duty troops.

Pricing is set for $29.99 on the LEGO Clone vs Droid Battle Pack when it debuts alongside the rest of the LEGO Star Wars 2024 sets for January.

The least exciting news from the LEGO Star Wars 2024 sets is the new 4+ set. This kit is from the animated Young Jedi Adventures series and leaves a lot up to the imagination. The ship is deemed the Crimson Firehawk ship and it’ll debut at the $49.99 price point.

