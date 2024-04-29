Logitech’s already-affordable Pebble Keys 2 Keyboard for Mac an even better value at $33

Amazon now offers the Logitech Pebble Keys 2 for $32.99 shipped. Today’s offer drops from the usual $40 going rate for one of the first times and is now matching the all-time low. Equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, this keyboard can switch between three different devices for streamlining your workstation. It’s ideal for pairing with an iPad but can also handle typing on your Mac or even bridging the gap between macOS and Windows; the Pebble Keys 2 also has FLOW support for copying and pasting between machines and a 24-month battery life. Learn more in our launch coverage.

The Logitech Pebble Keys 2 is easily one of the most affordable keyboards on the market – at least as far as models go that we would actually recommend. It’s hard to beat all the features offered by something that’s just $33, especially compared to the more average feature sets found on models in a similar price range on Amazon. Unless you’re looking for the lowest price possible, it’s worth skipping the no-name brands and just going with one of Logitech’s latest.

Just last fall, I also took a look at the new Logitech Wave Keys. This keyboard isn’t going to offer the same ultra-affordable experience, but anyone in search of a more ergonomic alternative will surely be right at home with the company’s latest. The real star of the show is its wavy design, which I’ve personally found to offer a comfortable typing experience. Our hands-on review fully details what to expect.

Logitech Pebble Keys 2 features:

Defy Boring with the iconic Pebble Keys 2 K380s Bluetooth keyboard. The Pebble 2 collection of wireless keyboards comes in a choice of fresh colors – made with recycled plastic (1). Pick the one that suits your vibe. Its minimalist, lightweight, streamlined shape and sleek curves make it as iconic as you and super portable to take it wherever you go. Easily switch between up to 3 wireless devices across OSs (Windows, macOS, iPadOS, iOS, ChromeOS, Android) with a press of the Easy-Switch buttons.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

