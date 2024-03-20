Shoot 4K 60FPS Apple Pro Res footage from iPhone 15 Pro directly to Lexar’s new portable SSD [Deal]

Lexar is officially unveiling its new portable SSD for iPhone 15, Mac, and more. After seeing a new PNY release, the next out of the gate in 2024 when it comes to portable solid-state drive solutions is Lexar with its new SL500 Portable SSD. The drive delivers some of the faster speeds we have seen from the latest releases across the product category, as well as being specifically marketed as a solution that supports “Apple Pro Res recording so users can shoot directly to the drive in up to 4K 60FPS with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.” Hit the jump for all of the details.

Lexar’s new portable SSD for iPhone 15, Mac, more

Lexar says the new SL500 portable SSD features a “super-slim,” solid aluminum unibody construction made to fit in the palm of your hand. It can support USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 performance with notable speed capabilities on gear that can support it – up to 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s write. This is essentially on par with just about all of the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 models we have seen hit the market.

While compatible with just about anything that can take a USB-C connection, like your Mac, PC, gaming console, Android device, and more, Lexar is specifically marketing the new SL500 as a notable solution for iPhoneographers. On iPhone 15, Lexar says it serves as a “convenient companion” for backing up photos, videos, and more. But on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, it supports Apple Pro Res Recording, “allowing users to shoot directly to the drive in 4K at up to 60FPS.”

Features at a glance for the new Lexar iPhone 15 Portable SSD:

Incredible USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 performance of up to 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s write to transfer files fast

Thin, compact, and durable metal design

Supports Apple Pro Res recording – shoot directly to the drive in up to 4K 60FPS with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Compatible with iPhone 15 series, mobile devices, laptops, cameras, game consoles, and more

Type-C data cable for plug-and-play convenience

Includes Lexar DataShield 256-bit AES encryption software to protect files

The new Lexar SL500 portable SSD for iPhone 15, Mac, and more is now available for purchase in the 2TB capacity at $199.99 shipped – that’s $30 off the listed $230 MSRP. The brand says a 4TB model will be available later in Q2 (no pricing is mentioned in the press release).

