Launch deals land on Crucial’s crazy-fast 14,500MB/s T705 gaming SSDs from $189

We have covered Crucial’s ultra-fast Gen5 T700 internal SSDs, but it has recently unveiled the new T705 many have dubbed the fastest SSDs on the planet. The recently-released hardcore battlestation-worthy storage devices are also now seeing some notable early launch deals at Amazon for folks looking to take their setups to the next level. While the standard gaming-ready SSDs in the 5,000 to 7,400MB/s range are more than enough for some folks, the new Crucial T705 lineup leaves those in the dust with break-neck speeds up to a whopping 14,500MB/s. Hit the jump for more details an to scope out the launch deals live across the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models.

The new 2024 Crucial T705 SSDs carry a PCIe Gen5 NVMe architecture resting within the standard M.2 form-factor. The extreme Gen5 speeds start at up to 13,600MB/s and get up to 14,500MB/s on the 2TB and 4TB variants. Crucial says they can load AAA games “up to 15% faster than Gen4 SSDs with Microsoft DirectStorage,” with options available with or without an integrated heatsink. Scope out the launch pricing below.

You’ll also find a limited-edition white model now seeing some launch deals on Amazon starting from $369.99 shipped, down from the regular $484 – this one is only available in the 2TB configuration right now with the integrated heatsink.

Crucial T705 SSD features:

Hold on tight — the Crucial T705 Gen5 NVMe SSD is taking Gen5 performance to the next level. Fuel your gaming, create at the speed of ideas, and power through AI applications with ease with this fully optimized Gen5 masterpiece that works with your motherboard heatsink. With blistering sequential reads and writes up to 14,500/12,700MB/s, the Crucial T705 outpaces, outperforms, and outshines yesterday’s fastest SSDs. The T705 maximizes Gen5 technology with nearly 2x the performance of Gen4 SSDs without significantly increasing power consumption.

