Sony’s black H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset now at $228 (Reg. $299)

We are now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the stealthy all-black Sony INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset at $228 shipped. Regularly $300, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen the PS5-matching white version go for a touch less in limited holiday sales, they are also down at $228 shipped today. Some folks might prefer to go with the newer PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset at $150 instead, but you won’t get the noise cancelling tech with those. Head below for more details on the flagship INZONE set.

The Sony INZONE H9 wireless headset delivers an over-ear design with dual-sensor noise cancellation tech that “keeps out surrounding noise while Ambient Sound Mode keeps you aware of important sounds in your environment.” The Discord-certified, flexible flip-up boom microphone features a mute function that is joined by 32 hours of wireless battery life, support for PS5 and PC as well as “personalized 360 spatial sound.” Get a closer look in our hands-on review of the white set.

The latest entry to Sony’s gaming INZONE lineup is the ANC earbud set for PS5 and PC. We found these to be among our favorite gaming buds out there and they are, fortunately, still sitting at the $178 Amazon all-time low. Scope out all of the details right here.

Sony INZONE H9 360 Spatial Audio Wireless Headset features:

Personalized 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming provides precise rival detection.

Dual Sensor Noise Canceling Technology keeps out surrounding noise while Ambient Sound Mode keeps you aware of important sounds in your environment

Soft headband cushion and synthetic leather ear pads for wearing comfort

Discord certified, clear communications via a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function.

Game freely with wireless connectivity and low delay

Up to 32 hours of continuous gameplay from a single charge

For PC and PlayStation 5

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!