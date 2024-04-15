Sony’s INZONE ANC PS5/PC wireless buds are some of our favorites, now at $178 all-time low

Sony launched its brand new INZONE gaming earbuds for PS5 and PC last fall, and today we are tracking the very first notable price drop at Amazon. You can now land a set in both the black or white colorways down at $178 shipped. Regularly $199, this is the first deal we have spotted on them since release and a subsequent Amazon all-time low as well. We dubbed them our “new favorite wireless gaming earbuds” after going hands-on last year, and now’s your first chance to save on a set. They are also now coming in at $21 under the price of the latest Sony PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds. Head below for more details.

The Sony INZONE Buds deliver a truly wireless gaming earbuds experience complete with spatial sound support and active noise cancelling. They are compatible with PS5 and PC battlestations by way of the USB-C dongle over a 2.4 GHz wireless connection or Bluetooth LE with an onboard AI-assisted microphone that “helps you be heard in action.” That’s on top “the industry’s longest battery life (up to 12 hours)” and touch controls on the buds.

If a more traditional over-ear gaming headset is what you’re after, check out the deals we spotted on Turtle Beach’s official Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless Xbox headset as well as Razer’s latest BlackShark V2 Pro wireless headset for PC. And then dive into the brand new spatial audio BlackShark V2 Pro Xbox/PlayStation headsets from Razer. Models start from $50 there and you can scope out the details right here.

INZONE gaming earbuds for PS5 and PC features:

Active noise cancelling and personalized spatial sound helps you stay on top.

Wireless gaming headset with the industry’s longest battery life (up to 12 hrs).

Reduced ear contact for increased comfort.

INZONE Buds only supports 2.4 GHz wireless connection via USB Type-C dongle and Bluetooth LE Audio connection (codec: LC3). Please note that the regular Bluetooth (Bluetooth Classic) codecs SBC, AAC, aptX and LDAC are not supported. LE Audio connection is currently not compatible with iPhone and iPad.

The AI-assisted microphone helps you be heard in action.

Enhance precision with low latency.

Designed in collaboration with professional gamers to help you get the edge over your rivals.

Access useful controls with a tap of your finger.

