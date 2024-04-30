Android game and app deals: Three Kingdoms, Dream Town, Star Wars Pinball, more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now waiting down below. On your way down, scope out the deals we are tracking on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds with ANC and Google Fast Pair, and SanDisk’s1TB Extreme 190MB/s microSD card, just be sure to also check out this offer on the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. As for the apps, highlights include Three Kingdoms, Dream Town Island, Star Wars Pinball 7, The Wild Case, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord features:

Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord is a turn-based lord-playing strategy game developed by the Chengdu Longyou Studio. The studio created this game world set in the period of the Three Kingdoms mainly based on people’s opinions on other games set in that period. The game is very detailed in depicting the differences between various cities and also the abilities and features of the military officers. The game also applies an appealing battle system in which weather, landforms, and many other factors will influence the result of each battle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!