Anker’s Space One Wireless ANC Headphones with 44-hour battery from $79 (All colors)

Amazon is now offering the Anker Soundcore Space One Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones from $79 shipped in all three colorways. The black color is also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $100, this is a straight up 20% price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and matches the lowest we have tracked since they started shipping last summer. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, they launched with drastically improved active noise cancellation tech compared to previous iterations alongside a redesigned form-factor over the previous and higher-end Q45 set. Head below for more details.

The Anker Soundcore Space One Wireless Headphones feature the brand’s adaptive noise cancelling that is designed to “reduce noise up to 98%.” From there, you’ll find 40mm customized dynamic drivers joined by up to 44 hours of battery life with ANC enabled, or 55 without it. The rotating ear cups are made to “contour to your head” and come alongside a foldable design so you can tuck them away in your bag when needed.

If you’re looking to go high-end instead, check out the up to $100 in savings we have on some of the latest Bose QuietComfort headphones right here. And then dive into our hands-on impressions of some of the latest releases in the personal audio space below:

Anker Soundcore Space One features:

Stay focused during bustling journeys with our upgraded noise cancelling structure. Space One excels in blocking out mid to high-frequency sounds with 2X more voice reduction. Adaptive noise cancelling detects external sounds and sound leakage, auto-calibrating to deliver optimal noise reduction. Escape unwanted distractions, whether you’re on a noisy train, in a bustling café, or your headphones aren’t sitting on your ears properly.

