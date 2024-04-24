Review: Marshall’s new Major V headphones bring 100-hour battery life to a classic design

Marshall has a new pair of headphones out, and I have been daily driving them for the past few weeks. The Marshall V headphones might not look all too different from their predecessors, but with a tried and true design, that’s hardly an issue. The newfound 100-hour battery life only makes these an easier recommendation, as well as everything else I highlight below.

Marshall has a new pair of flagship headphones out. It’s been 4 years since the older Major IV first hit the scene, and now Marshall is back with the updated Major V to bring some new features and upgrades to the form-factor. There aren’t all too many adjustments this time, so I’ll just go ahead and save you time if you already have the predecessor – there’s no reason to buy these if you’re rocking the Major IV. But if you’re going to be a first-time buyer, there are plenty of reason to just go with the latest and greatest.

Easily the biggest upgrade this time around is that you’ll find 100 hours of playback on a single charge. I was impressed with the 80-hour runtime that the previous-generation pair had, but I suppose that wasn’t good enough for Marshall. And when the company says 100 hours, it really means it. I have been putting these cans through the ringer and have blown past the charger for days on end. I made it over a week of listening every day before I even got close to depleting these. When it does come time to refuel, you’ll also find Qi charging support as well as a USB-C port.

There’s also Spotify Tap support now, so you can streamline the connection process and just dive right into enjoying your music instead of fussing with Bluetooth. Speaking of, On top of multipoint connectivity support, there’s now also Bluetooth LE.

If you don’t need to hear my full account of the experience wearing these headphones for the past few weeks, then you can go buy the new Major V directly from Marshall. They sell for $149.99 and are now shipping.

9to5Toys’ Take

The new Marshall V headphones aren’t going to be for everyone or even every listening session. That’s my biggest takeaway from the past few weeks of listening. If you’re after a single pair of cans that can serenade you at home and block ambient noise on planes, trains, and while working out and about, then these just aren’t going to be for you. But if ANC isn’t high up on your list of necessary features, there’s a lot to like about these new releases.

For years, I have been writing home about how Marshall’s speakers and headphones sound. The company has shown time and time again that it doesn’t need the absolute best drivers and processors on the market to deliver some of the best-sounding audio products. That’s incredibly apparent once again this time around.

On paper, the 40mm dynamic drivers aren’t anything too out of the ordinary. But the way that the Major V sound is far above what you’d expect from that spec. These headphones have a very warm sound to them. The soundstage isn’t the widest or most immersive out there, but the lows, mids, and highs all manage to stay crisp even at higher volumes. Vocals in particular sound phenomenal, and the level of bass these can dish out isn’t too shabby, either.

The most superficial comment I can give on the Major V headphones is that the on-ear design isn’t going to be for everyone. As a proud glasses wearer, I found these to get a little uncomfortable well before I got even close to putting a dent in the 100-hour battery life. The pressure these put on my actual ears pinches them between the stems of my glasses and the cans themselves in a way that larger headphones just don’t. Without my glasses on, these are so comfortable. But even the plush ear cushions aren’t enough; if you find yourself rocking sunglasses or spectacles on a regular basis, these might not be the everyday drivers you’re looking for.

At the end of the day, the latest from Marshall aren’t going to be the headphones that I reach for every single time. That’s just a limitation of what the company is going for. I’ll still have a pair of ANC-enabled options around for flights and commuting. But when I just want to throw on a pair of headphones for a quick coffee run or to rock out at home? The Major V are a perfect pick.

Another reason to consider these headphones is as an additional option on top of your earbuds. Having these in my arsenal on top of AirPods Pro 2 feels like the perfect combo. You have all the high-end features that Apple’s flagship buds can deliver and then all of the perks from something like the Major V. Not everyone needs or even wants two ways to listen to music, but I’ve been enjoying the combo.

I really have gotten ahead of myself. One of the biggest reasons to recommend these is also the looks, and I just skipped right past that. Marshall’s Major V easily make up for ditching some of the higher-end features. But not everyone needs ANC or wear dections. Style is something that everyone does, in fact, need, and Marshall is serving it up with one of the coolest and most classic designs around. These headphones come covered in the classic vinyl-wrapped design that the company is known for.

I can’t tell you the last time I got so many compliments on a pair of headphones, but it felt like every time I wore these out of the house, someone was letting me know how rad the Major V are. So thanks for adding a little extra drip into my wardrobe, Marshall.

