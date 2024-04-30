Major summer Xbox Games Showcase confirmed alongside mysterious double-feature event

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesNewsMicrosoft

The major summer game show schedule is starting to fill out now with confirmation of the big-time Xbox Games Showcase set for June 9, 2024. After Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest was confirmed for June 7 followed by the Ubisoft Forward showcase, Microsoft has now taken to the Xbox Wire to serve up some light details on this year’s double-feature. Head below for more. 

Summer Xbox Games Showcase

This year’s summer Xbox Games Showcase will be live streamed on June 9, 2024, starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. 

In 2023, the main show was immediately followed by a dedicated Starfield Direct. It looks like we are getting much of the same double-feature approach in 2024 with “a special deep-dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise.” 

Xbox added, “we can’t say much, so for now we’ll call it the Xbox Games Showcase followed by [REDACTED] Direct.” 

While this will be its first Showcase featuring games from its portfolio of studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios, it sounds a lot like one of the major franchises within that fold will be getting its own Direct showcase after the main event. 

The rest of the clues on what the second show might be are likely in the official image of today’s announcement…sort of looks like a Call of Duty thing to me:

Here are the official airtimes of this year’s shows and where to watch them:

  • PT: June 9, 10am
  • ET: June 9, 1pm
  • BST: June 9, 6pm
  • CET: June 9, 7pm
  • JST: June 9, 2am
  • AEST: June 9, 3am

June 9’s double-feature broadcast also kicks off a week’s worth of coverage here on Xbox Wire and The Official Xbox Podcast, featuring updates and deep-dives on a ton of games.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 curved monitor now $1,2...
Govee’s smart rice cooker offers 6-in-1 functiona...
8Bitdo’s new Hall Effect Xbox, Switch, and PC gam...
Matter support headlines Govee’s new addressable RGB ...
Go quick! Land a Best Buy ‘open-box excellentR...
Therabody’s Theragun Sense massage gun hits new $...
Ninja’s Pod & Grounds Single-Serve Coffee Mak...
Android game and app deals: Three Kingdoms, Dream Town,...
Load more...
Show More Comments