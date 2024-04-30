Major summer Xbox Games Showcase confirmed alongside mysterious double-feature event

The major summer game show schedule is starting to fill out now with confirmation of the big-time Xbox Games Showcase set for June 9, 2024. After Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest was confirmed for June 7 followed by the Ubisoft Forward showcase, Microsoft has now taken to the Xbox Wire to serve up some light details on this year’s double-feature. Head below for more.

Summer Xbox Games Showcase

This year’s summer Xbox Games Showcase will be live streamed on June 9, 2024, starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

In 2023, the main show was immediately followed by a dedicated Starfield Direct. It looks like we are getting much of the same double-feature approach in 2024 with “a special deep-dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise.”

Xbox added, “we can’t say much, so for now we’ll call it the Xbox Games Showcase followed by [REDACTED] Direct.”

While this will be its first Showcase featuring games from its portfolio of studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios, it sounds a lot like one of the major franchises within that fold will be getting its own Direct showcase after the main event.

The rest of the clues on what the second show might be are likely in the official image of today’s announcement…sort of looks like a Call of Duty thing to me:

Here are the official airtimes of this year’s shows and where to watch them:

PT: June 9, 10am

June 9, 10am ET: June 9, 1pm

June 9, 1pm BST: June 9, 6pm

June 9, 6pm CET: June 9, 7pm

June 9, 7pm JST: June 9, 2am

June 9, 2am AEST: June 9, 3am

June 9’s double-feature broadcast also kicks off a week’s worth of coverage here on Xbox Wire and The Official Xbox Podcast, featuring updates and deep-dives on a ton of games.

