Next major Ubisoft Forward showcase confirmed: The future of Assassin’s Creed awaits

Just after Geoff Keighley officially announced and confirmed this year’s major Summer Game Fest showcase, Ubisoft has now gone public with its plans as well. With the demise of E3, Summer Game Fest and a series of publisher specific-events have stepped into the fill the void, and we know when Ubisoft will be taking the stage. The next Ubisoft Forward event is set to take place come June 10, the same day as Apple’s highly-anticipated WWDC, and will likely be one of, if not, the biggest Ubisoft show of the year.

Summer Ubisoft Forward showcase event

While the Xbox, PlayStation, and Summer Game Fest will almost certainly be the most exciting events of the summer gaming showcase schedule, with Ubisoft hosting its own show, the publisher is likely to save its most existing announcements for itself.

Ubisoft hasn’t served up any specifics on what might be on display for its next major Forward event, but there are obvious candidates. With the slew of Assassin’s Creed titles that have already been teased – Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe, the mobile Assassin’s Creed Jade, and the sort of virtual Animus-like hub Assassin’s Creed Infinity is supposed to be – we can also most guarantee ourselves there’s going to be some major updates from the long-running franchise.

See more It’s back ✨



Join us live from Los Angeles for #UbiForward on June 10 for updates and upcoming releases! pic.twitter.com/PevpR3rfvH — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 3, 2024

There will also likely be some mention of its other upcoming mobile games set in The Division and Rainbow Six worlds, but I think the game on most people’s minds in Star Wars Outlaws. The upcoming action-adventure game set between the Emprire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi is set for release on all major platforms this year, so it’s about time we got a rock solid release date and more footage.

The major summer Ubisoft Forward Showcase is set to go live from LA on June 10 (no specific time as been given just yet).

