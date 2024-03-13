Summer Game Fest 2024 set to fill the E3 void once again with 2-hour live stream in June

With the sad demise of the once beloved annual E3 gaming conference came the rise of Summer Game Fest in its place. While many of us have more than fond memories of the (usually) exciting live press conferences from the major publishers and platforms each summer at E3, I would say that Summer Game Fest has started to really take form over the last couple years and put on quite a good show last year. And now, showrunner of sorts, Geoff Keighley has officially confirmed what might very well be the biggest, if not the most universal, gaming event of the year with Summer Game Fest 2024. Head below for the details.

Summer Game Fest 2024 goes live this June

Last year’s event brought us the debut gameplay of Mortal Kombat 1, a new Prince of Persia game, the announce trailer for Sonic Superstars, Lies of P details, the world premiere Allan Wake gameplay, the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth premiere and…Nicolas Cage. So suffice to say, we are excited for this year’s show and have even higher hopes for blockbuster reveals and gameplay debuts.

This year’s event marks the fifth edition of Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, each bigger and better than the last, and it is all set to take place on Friday, June 7, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET live from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. It, once again, will feature a live audience and deliver two straight hours of game trailers, announcements, and, if it’s anything like year’s past, plenty of world premieres.

It’s officially official: On Friday, June 7 @SummerGameFest streams live from @youtubetheater in LA at 2p PT / 5p ET / 9p GMT. A two hour showcase of what’s next in gaming. Sign up now at http://summergamefest.com for event alerts.

We will, as usual, be covering the event as it happens, despite its somewhat odd Friday afternoon time slot right when many folks are trying to get home from work or what have you.

In the meantime, let’s us know what you expect to see more of and what you want to see the most…I want a complete gameplay blowout for Metal Gear Solid Delta (if we don’t get it before then) and much more on Kojima’s next project.

