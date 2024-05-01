One of the best iPhone 15 leather alternative cases out there: MUJJO MAIZCASE sees rare deal to $39

As any avid 9to5Toys reader will know, and frankly anyone who has done any research online might very well already be aware of, MUJJO makes one of the best genuine leather iPhone 15 cases on the market. And if you saw our hands-on review of its MAIZCASE, you’ll also know it makes one of our favorite eco-friendly leather alternative cases out there. Available for both the iPhone 15 Pro and and 15 Pro Max, you can now land this wonderful leather alternative case with one of the first price drops we have tracked yet. Regularly $49 shipped, it is now marked down for both the 15 Pro and Max models to $39.20. Shipping will you $3.95 on top of that unless you add an additional $10 your order, but you’re still looking at a rare chance to save and the lowest price we have tracked yet. Head below for more details on one of the best leather alternative iPhone 15 cases anywhere.

The MUJJO MAIZCASE is made of an Italian bio-leather made from a blend of corn and other cereals alongside some recycled polyester for an environmentally-conscious solution – 98% of the water used in the manufacturing process is recovered to minimize the environmental impact as well. Recycled metal button covers add a touch of high-end elegance alongside the luxurious Japanese microfibre with a satin-like finish. Get a complete breakdown of the MagSafe MUJJO MAIZCASE in our hands-on review right here.

If the MAIZCASE isn’t working for you, there are plenty of great resources we have put together to point you in the right direction and give you some better ideas. Firstly, here’s our picks of the best cases for 2023 for iPhone 15, including bang for your buck options, leather, wallets, pouches, and more. Then dive into our master roundup of all of the best iPhone 15 cases over on 9to5Mac for an even wider selection of options from our favorite brands.

MUJJO MAIZCASE for iPhone 15 features:

Italian bio-leather, made from a blend of corn and other cereals and recycled polyester.

98% of water used in production is recovered, minimizing the environmental impact.

Enhanced durability: machined-metal rear camera bump protects lenses.

Recycled metal buttons, camera bump, microfibre lining and polycarbonate inner shell.

Machined-metal buttons for extra responsiveness.

1mm raised bezel protects screen from abrasive surfaces.

Neatly covers the base, without obstructing speakers or charging port.

