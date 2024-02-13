Tested: Is MUJJO’s iPhone 15 MaizCase the best leather alternative yet?

Today we are taking a closer look at the latest leather alternative iPhone case from MUJJO. We have become huge fans of the brand over the last few years – its iPhone 15 genuine leather cases are best in class, landing atop our roundup of go-to iPhone 15 covers at the tail end of last year. The same can be said for its wonderful real-leather MagSafe wallets that match the cases perfectly – here’s our hands-on review of those. And now it’s time to see if the brand making some of our favorite real leather cases can also create the best leather alternative iPhone case as well. Our hands-on impressions of the MUJJO MaizCase are waiting below.

Hands-on with MUJJO’s new leather alternative iPhone case – MaizCase

The MUJJO MaizCase is the brand’s environmentally-conscious new cover. It is made of what the brand calls Italian bio-leather – a material sourced from a blend of corn and other cereals as well as recycled polyester. It is clearly the brand’s attempt at creating a really good leather alternative iPhone case, and for my money, it has done just that. The brand also says “98% of water used in production is recovered” to minimize the environmental impact.

The case lands with all of the best features of the MUJJO leather cases including machined-metal buttons, a perfect fit, MagSafe action, and the “luxurious Japanese microfibre with a satin-like finish.”

The new MUJJO leather alternative iPhone 15 MaizCase is available for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max at $49 shipped.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Italian bio-leather, made from a blend of corn and other cereals and recycled polyester.

98% of water used in production is recovered, minimizing the environmental impact.

Enhanced durability: machined-metal rear camera bump protects lenses.

Recycled metal buttons, camera bump, microfibre lining and polycarbonate inner shell.

Machined-metal buttons for extra responsiveness.

1mm raised bezel protects screen from abrasive surfaces.

Neatly covers the base, without obstructing speakers or charging port.

Lined with luxurious Japanese microfibre with a satin-like finish.

MagSafe for quick and easy wireless charging, compatible with MagSafe accessories.

9to5Toys’ Take

If it wasn’t already obvious, the only real difference between the full genuine leather MUJJO case and its new new MaizCase is the main material used. But that’s a good thing in this case because MUJJO makes one of the best leather cases out there and the MaizCase is just more of the same with an animal- and environment-friendly build.

The recycled, machined-metal button covers across the volume, main power, and the Action Button – there is an actual button cover for the Action Button, not just a cutout – are all exactly the same on this model as the leather variant, and they look great and function perfectly. The same goes for the metal camera bump, Japanese microfiber interior, and overall shape.

Leather Vs. Maiz

I have always been a big fan of leather cases, both for the look and feel as well as the general durability over time – I personally like the look of leather when it starts to develop a patina as well as the natural scars, dings, and scratches it retains. But MUJJO is making a strong case with its Italian bio-leather here. It too has a really nice feel – it is slightly softer to the touch, a slightly more rubber-like feel, but not by much. I would guess that most folks couldn’t really tell which is which – the two people I tried this with both said the MaizCase feels a touch softer, but both couldn’t tell for sure which one was Italian bio-leather and which was European leather tanned in the Netherlands.

When looking at the two side by side in bright lighting conditions, you can see a slight difference in the texture or grain of the materials. The leather take has a slightly tighter grain to my eye, where as the Maiz features a more uniform pattern to it. Neither are something you’ll notice unless you’re really looking in particularly bright environments, but both are quite nice for me. I might even prefer the look of the Maiz when viewed under a microscope, so to speak, but again this is really digging into the weeds here.

The only down sides I can even think of when it comes to MUJJO’s latest leather alternative iPhone case is the colors and the Pro-only options. Unlike its leather case that comes in four colorways, your only option for the MaizCase is the brand’s Blue Steel treatment and you can only buy it for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max at this point. It is worth mentioning that MUJJO tends to sort of soft launch its new cases in one color at first, only to bring out multiple options down the line or the following year. We aren’t sure whether this is the case here or not, but we could very well see its MaizCase design land in new colors and sizes for iPhone 16, or sooner.

As mentioned above, MUJJO makes one of the best leather iPhone 15 cases out there, but is this MaizCase the best leather alternative yet? Well, for me, it is certainly in the conversation. Considering the MaizCase carries over all of the things that make MUJJO’s other covers some of the best – metal button covers, microfiber lining, a shape and fit that’s just right without being overly bulky – and delivers a particularly soft sheath that does a very good job at giving off the vibes of a nice leather, for me, it is indeed one of the best.

Whether MUJJO is looking to replace its entire lineup of genuine leather options or not, we aren’t sure. And it’s hard to say what the MaizCase is going to look like after a few years of heavy use, but as of right now I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it to folks looking for one of the best leather alternative iPhone cases out there. Let’s just hope the brand offers up a wider selection of colors in the future.

