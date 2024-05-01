Greenworks 80V 18-inch cordless electric chainsaw hits $250 low in 1-day sale ($150 off)

For today only, Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 18-Inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw with 4.0Ah battery for $249.99 shipped. Down from a $400 price tag, this particular combo of tool and battery saw very few discounts over 2023, as opposed to its tool-only counterpart. Since the new year began we’ve already seen two previous one-day discounts, the first of which brought costs down to $297 and the second took things further to $280. Today’s deal continues the trend as a greater 38% markdown that beats our previous mention by $30, giving you a solid $150 in savings and landing as a new all-time low. Equipped with a 18-inch bar and chain, as well as a 4.0Ah battery and rapid-charger, this chainsaw allows up to 270 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge. The brushless motor also has “twice the torque of its brushed counterparts,” and its automatic oiler will ensure an evenly lubricated chain and increased productivity. There is no need to struggle with starter ropes as its been replaced with a simple and easy push button start. Also includes charger and scabbard.

Best Buy has a few more tool-related deals of the day, offering a Greenworks 18-inch replacement bar and chain for the above chainsaw at $9.99 shipped, down from $40. This is a massive 75% markdown that is the lowest price we could find, giving you a great chance to snag these backup parts for next to nothing. Best Buy has also listed the WORX 4V 3-Speed Screwdriver for $24, down from $50. Weighing only 1.5 pounds, this device applies 300 RPM of no-load speed for a max hard torque of 44 inch-pounds and a max soft torque of 22 inch-pounds – all at the press of a button, making it useful in tighter spaces.

Be sure to also check out the ongoing deal for the Greenworks 60V 42-inch Cordless Electric CrossoverZ Zero Turn Riding Mower with four 8.0Ah Batteries. It is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5 acres of land on a single charge. If you have a smaller yard and instead would prefer autonomous lawn care to save you time, the Husqvarna Automower 115H Robotic Lawn Mower is still sitting at its second-lowest price to date. And when you’re done shopping through the above deals, head over to our Green Deals hub to look through all the best discounts for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, and more.

Greenworks 80V 18-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw features:

RuntimeUp to 270 cuts on a single charge

Power output2.5kW output provides 50cc gas equivalent power

Charge timeFully recharge battery in just 60 minutes

Max power speedHigh-torque system provides up to 13,000 RPM max speed, even under load

Chain speedUp to 78.74 ft/s for fast cuts

MotorHighly efficient direct drive brushless motor provides optimal cutting performance while decreasing noise and vibration

SafetyInertia-activated chain break stops chain when kick-back is detected

Bucking spikesHeat-treated steel bucking spikes for gripping wood securely with vertical cuts

LubricationAutomatic chain oiler keeps chain perfectly lubricated

ChainHeavy-duty .050” gauge, 18” chain for premium performance

Trigger startHassle-free starts with no priming, no choke, and no pull cords

Chain tensioningSide-mounted chain tensioning for simple adjustments

Oil refillingTransparent oil fill window and flip-up cap for filling bar and chain oil with ease

