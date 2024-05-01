LEGO’s Star Wars May the 4th promotion now live with Droid Carrier freebie, double points, more

LEGO today is launching its annual Star Wars Day sale ahead of May the 4th. The company just launched a whole host of new kits to celebrate the next month rolling around, and front and center in the collection are creations from a galaxy far, far away. But there’s more this month than just the latest from LEGO Star Wars, namely promotions that help builders make the most out of expanding their collections.

LEGO’s annual May the 4th sale now live for 2024

May the 4th might not be until this weekend, but the LEGO Group is already kicking off its Star Wars Day sale. The event is now live directly from the official LEGO Shop Online as well as in physical retail stores and will be dishing out savings through the end of the week. It’ll officially be running from today, May 1, through May 5, with some of the promotions also being limited to a first-come-first-served basis. So, if you’re hoping to lock in any of the new LEGO gifts with purchases, it’s best to place your order sooner than later.

The coolest of the new LEGO Star Wars May the 4th promos is a new 25th anniversary set. We’re getting a remake of one of those original builds from the theme, with the Trade Federation Troop Carrier giving builders a new version of the old-school LEGO Droid Carrier that first launched 25 years ago. It’s a very fun throwback set that stacks up to 262 pieces. It comes with six regular Battle Droids as well as a pair of Pilots. The main build is the trooper carrier itself, which comes in the brown and tan color scheme that you’d expect from the Trade Federation.

This Droid Carrier will exclusively be available as a freebie in orders over $160.

Alongside the LEGO Trade Federation Troop Carrier gift with purchase, there are some other promotions. Here’s the full rundown of what’s included and how much you’ll have to spend to get it. You can stack the promos, too. So if you spend $160 or more, you’re getting all three of the freebies.

AAT Polybag in orders over $40

Battle of Yavin Collectable Coin in orders over $90



Save with freebies and double VIP points

Complementing the freebies, the LEGO Group is also rolling out a double Insiders points promotion on all Star Wars sets. Everything from the new kits we’ll detail below and older builds destined for retirement from store shelves are eligible too. As a reminder here, Insiders points from LEGO effectively give you cash back on kits that you buy. With double points, it equates to roughly 10% back on your purchase, which can be redeemed on further purchases. There are also some models yielding 4x points.

As per the usual here, you’ll need to be signed up as an Insiders member in order to earn the rewards, but it’s free to do so. If you’re already a LEGO VIP member, that’s the same thing – just rebranded. On top of earning credit towards your next purchase, you also get early access to sets and even the chance to score some hard-to-get releases. For those who haven’t signed up yet, now is the perfect time to start earning. And if those double VIP points weren’t enough, certain sets will actually be eligible for five times the rewards.

New LEGO kits land ahead of Star Wars Day

This month’s new creations are also all about a galaxy far, far away. May the 4th is Star Wars Day, and the LEGO Group will be rolling out its usual fanfare to celebrate all things Jedi and Sith. This time around for 2024, the new LEGO Star Wars sets for May arrive across various price points that encompass everything from the latest display-worthy and Ultimate Collectors Series kits to playscale models and all that falls in between.

UCS TIE Interceptor: $229.99 | 1,931 pieces

| 1,931 pieces Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator: $69.99 | 640 pieces

| 640 pieces Buildable Droideka: $64.99 | 583 pieces

| 583 pieces Mos Espa Podrace Diorama: $79.99 | 718 pieces

| 718 pieces BARC Speeder Escape: $29.99 | 221 pieces

| 221 pieces Clone Commander Cody BrickHeadz: $9.99 | 147 pieces

| 147 pieces The Phantom Menace BrickHeadz Pack: $54.99 | 732 pieces

Each of these kits is a great way to help redeem some of the promotions above. Whether you’re eyeing up that new LEGO Droid Carrier or want to bring home some double LEGO Insiders points ahead of those upcoming summer set releases in August, there are plenty of ways to save.

