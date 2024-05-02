Pair your new M3 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub at $30

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $29.99 shipped. This is $25 off the usual $55 price tag and matches the lowest price of the year. It’s the second-best offer to date at within $2 of the all-time low from back in December. But now for spring, it’s on sale just in time to pair with your shiny new M3 MacBook Air – or any of Apple’s other newest Macs, for that matter.

Anker’s PowerExpand USB-C hub arrives with six ports and a total 10Gb/s bandwidth. That enables you to take advantage of its 4K 60Hz HDMI output for driving a display from your MacBook while also getting the most out of its USB-C data port. A pair of USB-A slots are perfect for plugging in peripherals, with a Gigabit Ethernet slot also helping supplement your machine’s I/O. This hub can also handle sending 65W of power to your device, providing a single cable setup for charging your MacBook while also benefiting from all of the ports. It’s also bus-powered, for those times working away from a desk or power station.

If you just want a USB-C hub that’s a bit more capable, Satechi does have an entirely new USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K V3 that just hit the scene last month. It delivers an even more premium build than the Anker adapter above, complete with all the ports your M3 MacBook Air needs and a $100 price tag.

Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Equipped with a Power Delivery input port, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, a USB-C data port, and 2 USB data ports. Connect a 65W wall charger to the Power Delivery input port to provide high-speed pass-through charging to your laptop. The HDMI port allows you to connect to an external display in resolutions up to 4K@30Hz.

