Amazon Star Wars Day deals now live from $2: LEGO, Baby Yoda collectibles, t-shirts, much more

Amazon’s Stars Wars Day sale is now officially in full swing. Alongside a giant selection of limited-time Lightning offers you’ll find right here on everything from LEGO sets and collectibles, the official Amazon May the 4th landing page is now up with a near endless selection of official gear from across the galaxy starting at just over $2. From adorable Disney Baby Yoda characters from $3 Prime shipped to the venerable The Yamdalorian and The Tot Potato Head, truck loads of t-shirts and apparel, plushies, board games, and a whole lot more, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a Stars Wars item that isn’t on sale right now. Everything is waiting for you right here, and we’ll pull out some highlights and quick links down below the fold.

Amazon Stars Wars Day deals are now live!

Much like year’s past, the Amazon Stars Wars Day deals are many and are now organized in various categories. Firstly, to help folks parse through the galaxy of deals here, you’ll find the various sections linked down below:

Amazon Star Wars Day Toy and Game deals from $2 Collectibles, LEGO, action figures, board games, more

Amazon Star Wars Day Apparel deals from $5 T-Shirts, pajamas, and much more

Amazon Star Wars Day home goods deals from $3 Bed spreads, tumblers, luggage, posters, and more

Amazon Star Wars Day pet deals from $3 Toys, leashes, treat jars, sweaters, more



One of the highlights for me from the Amazon May the 4th event are these adorable official Disney Baby Yoda 2-pack character sets. You’ll find the Mandalorian “Baby Yoda” Froggy Snack set down at $3.99, the Tadpole Friend and Snowy Walk Posed set at $7.50, and the Loth-Cat Cuddles and Darksaber Discovery 2-pack selling for just $8 Prime shipped. Regularly between $8 and as much as $15, these official Disney collectibles have ultra-molded and expressive facial features – the Amazon offers here today each include a pair of Grogu figures for your collection standing between 2.2 and 2.5 inches tall. Not to mention being one the cutest things in all the galaxy, if you ask me.

Limited-time Amazon May the 4th LEGO deals

Alongside the massive collection of LEGO Star Wars sets we have already gathered up for you in our master roundups and the LEGO Group’s official promos, and all of the new May the 4th building kits we detailed right here, the Amazon sale is also ushering in a host of limited-time Lightning offers with some rock solid pricing across the board.

Just note that, unlike many of the deals on the official landing page, once these timed Lightning offers are gone, they are gone for good, and potentially even gone until Stars Wars Day rolls around again next year. So be sure to browse through the Star Wars Lightning deals right here for a closer look at these highlight deals on the Ahsoka Ghost & Phantom II, Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter, Chewbacca Buildable, and the Baby Yoda Grogu Buidlable, among others.

The rest of the most notable offers in the brick built galaxy are waiting in our roundup of the best LEGO Star Wars Day deals.

May the 4th be with you all, and be sure to check back throughout the day to our master Star Wars Day deal hub where you’ll find all of the deals in the galaxy in one place. From more LEGO to smart special Grogu Nanoleaf lighting rigs, magnetic Displate posters, a huge selection of game deals across all platforms, and much more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!