Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars toys, collectibles, LEGO, games, and much more

Star Wars Day 2024 has (just about) arrived now with a massive selection of price drops and new gear from across the galaxy. Whether you embrace the Dark Side or have decided to fight back against the Dark Lord of the Sith, we have now gathered up all of the most exciting deals to celebrate May the 4th 2024 with even more to come tomorrow. From loads of new LEGO sets and rare deals on building kits to a massive collection of console and PC games from $2, toys, collectibles, some special smart lighting kits, and the world’s great life-size Baby Yoda, the Star Wars Day deals are flying now. May the 4th be with you and head below for all of the best Star Wars Day price drops of the year.

We’ll be updating this May the 4th roundup throughout the day and for the main event that kicks off tomorrow, so be sure to check back for all of the best Star Wars Day Deals…

Best LEGO May the 4th deals

The LEGO Group is certainly no stranger to Star Wars Day deals, and the May the 4th brick building action is in full force this year once again. Just about every year in recent memory, before the main event rolls around, LEGO unveils a host of new building sets to expand the galactic brick-built offerings, and this year it is taking flight with the new UCS TIE Interceptor alongside Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator, the Mos Espa Podrace Diorama, the Buildable Droideka, and a series of BrickHeadz releases. All of the details you need on all of them are waiting in our detailed roundup.

All of these new sets, which are joined by some kits outside of the Star Wars universe, will also help folks to earn the May the 4th promotional sets for 2024 with all of the details you need on this readily available in our latest feature on LEGO’s 2024 May the 4th offerings.

As far as straight up discounts on Star Wars LEGO kits go, things kicked off early this year at the tail end of last month with the latest Insiders points promo. There are also some early straight up cash discounts available and a detailed look at the rare Star Wars sets waiting right here. But you’ll also find a wide range of Star Wars Day deals on LEGO kits in our master discount roundup starting from $7.

In what is easily the biggest sale of the year on building kits from a galaxy far, far away, you’ll find notable price drops on everything from the headliner Millennium Falcon build to Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter, the Mandalorian Spider Tank, and Boba Fett’s Starship Microfighter. The deals extend over to the LEGO Star Wars dioramas as well as a host of LEGO Battle Packs, Clone Trooper helmets, and more. You’ll find everything waiting for you right here.

Official Star Wars magnetic wall art

If you’re not familiar with Displate, you should be. It delivers some of the most simple to install and gorgeous artwork to adorn your walls with, and all of its sweet Star Wars pieces are now seeing huge price drops for May the 4th. Delivering up to 35% in savings and pricing starting from $32, you’ll find everything from galactic propaganda posters, and vintage Star Wars movie art to blueprints from famous Star Wars ships, your favorite characters, and much more.

As you might know from our hands-on review, Displates come in the form of metal wall art you can install with magnets in just a few minutes with no measurements required to make sure they are straight. They even include small tags to ensure you don’t damage the finish on your walls. Get a closer look right here.

CASETiFY’s new Dark Side Apple gear accessory collection

CASETiFY has now launched what has become an annual Star Wars Day drop, loaded with new designs for iPhone 14/15, Apple Watch, AirPods, MacBook, and more. This time around it embracing the Dark Side and swearing allegiance to the Dark Lord of the Sith with a range of new cases and covers for all of your Apple gear.

Pricing kicks off from $35 with loads of different Dark Side designs for your Apple tech – you’ll find more details on the new collection in our feature piece alongside a closer look at some of our favorites.

Nanoleaf Dark and Light Side smart Star Wars lighting bundle deals

Nanoleaf has now launched a sweet Star Wars Day promotion of its own to outfit your workspace, game room, or otherwise with some of the best intelligent wall panel lighting on the market. Alongside up to $190 in savings across a wide range of bundles, it is offering up some epic Star Wars-centric packages made of various panel shapes so you can create a blocky, pixelized Grogu or Tie fighter on your wall (as well as near endless array of other things when you’re ready to switch it up).

The Star Wars bundle deals (listed below) are also joined by a launch discount on the brand’s new Matter Smart Multicolor HD Lightstrip (details on that can be found right here)

Star Wars Day game deals

May the 4th always ushers in a massive collection of Star Wars game deals across all platforms. Whether you like to explore the galaxy on console or your PC battlestation, just about every official (and even not so official) Star Wars game that has ever been made (and is still available) is on sale today and through the weekend.

As we detailed in our master Star Wars Day game roundup right here, you’ll find a massive collection of price drops on PC courtesy of the usual players, Steam, the Epic Game Store, GOG, and Humble Bundle with pricing starting from around $2.

The same goes for console gamers, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo are launching a wide selection of deals on the respective digital storefronts, many of which are already live right now. We are expecting even more physical game deals to go live at retailers like Amazon and elsewhere come May 4th to join the notable price drops we are already tracking on titles like the Star Wars: Heritage Pack and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor down at $30 from the regular $70 price tag.

Sideshow – Star Wars collectibles and the world’s’ most epic Baby Yoda

Take 20% off select Star Wars products with promo code MAY24

select Star Wars products with promo code some deals are live now and some go live starting tomorrow, May 4.

Macy’s May the 4th toy sale

Walmart Star Wars Day promotion

Pick up an exclusive limited edition pin free with pre-order purchases of qualifying Hasbro products.

of qualifying Hasbro products. Offer valid March 21 – May 13.

Target

20% off select Star Wars toys, apparel, and more

select Star Wars toys, apparel, and more from April 28 – May 4.

More of the latest in Star Wars news:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!