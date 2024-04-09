Sennheiser begins shipping its new Momentum Sport earbuds with heart rate tracking

Sennheiser is finally shipping its new Momentum Sport Earbuds. These new and even more unique true wireless earbuds were first revealed at CES 2024 back in January, and now just in time for spring, are actually available for purchase for $329.95 at both Amazon and B&H.

The new Momentum Sport earbuds from Sennheiser take on a different build than its flagship Momentum 4 releases. The key differences are right there in the name, with the sport features making these a better option for fitness enthusiasts and anyone else who wants some workout-focused earbuds.

Easily the most exciting feature however has to be the ability to monitor heart rate and body temperature. These aren’t the first-ever earbuds to do that, but it’s still a reletively new feature set to include in a pair of buds. You can count the mainstream brands on a single hand who have attempted to cram functionality typically reserved for fitness trackers into earbuds, and now Sennheiser is taking its own shot at the concept.

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport use photoplethysmography (PPG) in order to keep tabs on your vitals. The data can be synced with Apple, Peloton, Garmin, Strava, and Polar – so it’s not stuck in the Sennheiser app.

Aside from that headlining feature, these buds are pretty typical. There’s an IP55 water-resistance rating, which means they’re able to tag along on most workouts. The semi-open design also applies to much of that same tune, just for making sure you can still hear your surroundings. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours from the earbuds with an extra 18 from the USB-C and Qi-equipped charging case.

Buy Sennheiser’s latest earbuds now

You can now buy the new Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds for $329.95. There are three different designs available: Black, Graphite, and Olive. Each one is available at Amazon as well as B&H.

Like I said earlier, Sennheiser’s latest aren’t the first to ever pack heart rate monitoring. But these earbuds will likely be the best-sounding options to ever include the feature. I previously took a look at the Anker Liberty 4 earbuds back in 2022, writing home about the solid mix of high-end features in a pretty affordable package – all things considered. But sound quality that would make me ditch AirPods or any other flagship listening experience just wasn’t one of those key selling points.

