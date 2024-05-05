Crucial’s 1,050MB/s USB-C X9 1TB Portable SSD returns to 2024 Amazon low at $73

Update: Amazon has now brought back the $72.99 deal price on Crucial X9 1TB Portable SSD we originally spotted back in mid-April. Today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon 2024 low and delivers a notable chance to score a model that landed in our latest roundup of the best portable SSDs. Specs and features are waiting below.

Amazon is now once again offering the Crucial X9 1TB Portable SSD at $72.99 shipped. Carrying a regular price of $110 directly from Crucial, it has been fetching closer to $85 at Amazon this year and is now at the lowest we can find. Today’s deal clocks in at a few bucks under our last mention and the previous 2024 all-time low for one of the lowest prices you’ll find on a portable SSD with these specs from a notable brand. For further comparison, it is now a few bucks under the price of the much older and slower Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD. With generally higher prices all around on SSD solutions over the last several months, the X9 delivers some of the best value for your money in the 1TB and 2TB category. Head below for more deals and details.

The Crucial X9 1TB Portable SSD, alongside some of the higher-end X10 models on sale below, landed in our roundup of the best SSDs out there for the notable specs vs. value they bring to your setup. It delivers 1,050MB/s speeds joined by plug and play action on Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, Xbox, PlayStation, and more. You’ll also find protection against 7.5-foot drops and extreme temperature as well as USB-C connectivity.

Then dive into our launch coverage on some of the latest releases in the category. PNY debuted a new rugged 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 RP60 portable SSD starting from $100 and, before that, the new 4K 60FPS Apple Pro Res footage-ready model from Lexar hit store shelves.

Crucial X9 1TB Portable SSD features:

Dependable storage for your favorite devices, wherever you go — that’s what the Crucial X9 Portable SSD offers. With lots of space for all your favorite photos, videos, games and more, the Crucial X9 gives you speedy file transfers and compatibility with PCs, Macs, tablets, gaming consoles and Android phones, making it the perfect plug-and-play storage solution.

