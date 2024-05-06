Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $17, Mario Bros. Wonder $47, more

While we are still tracking a host of digital and physical Star Wars game deals through this week for May the 4th, it’s now time for some Turtle Power. Joining the eShop Star Wars sale that will remain live through May 9, 2024, Switch gamers can now land a copy of the modern-retro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge at $16.74 via the eShop. This one regularly goes for $25 there and is now seeing a 33% price drop. Physical copies sell for over $37 at Amazon, for comparison. And for folks looking to scoop up the entire experience in one go, the eShop is offering the TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Bundle for $22.24, down from the regular $30 – it includes the main game and Dimension Shellshock DLC. Made by the beat ‘em up pros at Dotemu, this one delivers on the Turtles in Time vibes with an all-new story, updated and yet still retro-style visuals, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $15 (Reg. $60)
- Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1 & 2 $6 (Reg. $25)
- Princess Peach: Showtime! $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario RPG $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $47 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $27 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Actraiser Renaissance eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $29 (Reg. $40)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $25 (Reg. $30)
- Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star $40 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Xbox Star Wars game sale from $3.50
- STAR WARS: Squadrons $2 (Reg. $40)
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order $4 (Reg. $40)
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Deluxe $40.50 (Reg. $90)
- Pinball FX – Star Wars Pinball Collection 2 $8 (Reg. $24)
- PlayStation Star Wars game sale from $5
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
- STAR WARS Heritage Pack $20 (Reg. $50)
- STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter $5 (Reg. $10)
- STAR WARS: Jedi Starfighter $5 (Reg. $10)
- STAR WARS: Racer Revenge $5 (Reg. $10)
- STAR WARS Republic Commando $7.50 (Reg. $!5)
- STAR WARS PS4 Mega Bundle $21 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $30 (Reg. $70)
- Gotham Knights $10 (Reg. $20)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
