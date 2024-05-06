Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $17, Mario Bros. Wonder $47, more

While we are still tracking a host of digital and physical Star Wars game deals through this week for May the 4th, it’s now time for some Turtle Power. Joining the eShop Star Wars sale that will remain live through May 9, 2024, Switch gamers can now land a copy of the modern-retro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge at $16.74 via the eShop. This one regularly goes for $25 there and is now seeing a 33% price drop. Physical copies sell for over $37 at Amazon, for comparison. And for folks looking to scoop up the entire experience in one go, the eShop is offering the TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Bundle for $22.24, down from the regular $30 – it includes the main game and Dimension Shellshock DLC. Made by the beat ‘em up pros at Dotemu, this one delivers on the Turtles in Time vibes with an all-new story, updated and yet still retro-style visuals, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

