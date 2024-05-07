Android game and app deals: Roundguard, No Place for Bravery, Stardash, Zenge, more

This afternoon’s roundup of Google Play app and game deals for your Android devices is now ready to go. On your way down, stop by today’s up to $200 in savings on unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24/+ smartphones as well as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Android tablets now starting from just $170. As for the apps, highlights include Roundguard, No Place for Bravery, Stardash, Zenge, Scalak, Bleentoro, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Lil Big Invasion: Dungeon Buzz FREE (Reg. $2)
- Roundguard $4 (Reg. $7)
- No Place for Bravery $2 (Reg. $4)
- “OXXO” – Puzzle Game To Relax $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Zenge – Beautiful Puzzle Game $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Scalak : Relaxing Puzzle Game $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Achikaps Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Bleentoro Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Vodobanka Pro $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Sir Questionnaire $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Stardash – Remastered $2 (Reg. $4.50)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Blue – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- RFS – Real Flight Simulator FREE (Reg. $1)
- Infinite Launch FREE (Reg. $1)
- Tigad Pro Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $2)
- Loop $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- PEG $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- KNIGHTS $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Point. $1 (Reg. $2)
- Pocket Clothier $2.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- World Cruise Story $2.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- The Manga Works $2.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Venture Towns $2.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Galaxy Genome [Space Sim] $1.50 (Reg. $3)
Roundguard features:
Roundguard is a bouncy dungeon crawler with pinball physics, lots of loot, and a randomized castle full of oddballs. Press your luck against hordes of dangerously cute monsters and challenging roguelike elements in this all-round bouncy adventure!
Bouncy Fun: Intuitive pinball physics-based gameplay like no other dungeon crawler.
Multiple Classes: Play as the Warrior, the Rogue, the Wizard, or the Druid, each with their own unique skills, items, and cheeky sense of humor.
