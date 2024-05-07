Sennheiser’s new ACCENTUM ANC True Wireless earbuds go up for pre-order today

Today, the folks at Sennheiser are ready to expand its ACCENTUM lineup of headphones with the latest addition to its True Wireless earbud lineup. The new ACCENTUM True Wireless buds deliver much of the feature set found in its MOMENTUM in-ears, but at a more accessible price of entry for folks not looking to shell out the $300 the MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 will run you. Available for pre-order starting today, the rest of the details you want to know about on the ACCENTUM True Wireless buds are waiting down below.

New Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless buds go up for pre-order today

Now joining the rest of the already available family – the ACCENTUM Wireless and ACCENTUM Plus Wireless headphones, the new ACCENTUM True Wireless enter the Sennheiser lineup at a more affordable price point than the MOMENTUM models without coming anywhere near the budget or entry-level category. This seems to be the real push here – a pair of buds with much of the same (or similar) features as the high-end set, but at a lower price point.

The ACCENTUM True Wireless buds feature the brand’s proprietary 7mm dynamic True Response Transducers designed to “reproduce powerful and engaging bass, natural mids and crisp treble–handling even the most complex modern music without breaking a sweat.” These ultra-low distortion drivers are crafted in the Sennheiser Tullamore factory – the same place as “those found in [its] ACCENTUM, MOMENTUM, and audiophile headphones.”

Sennheiser has take an entirely new approach on earbud ergonomics here it would appear. Designed in close collaboration with leading hearing aid manufacturer Sonova, it sounds like the brand has put some serious work in to developing the “innovative” contour of the ACCENTUM in order to provide a more comfortable wear for more ear shapes – four sizes of ear tips are included in the package “to further ensure a great seal for impactful low-frequency response and effective hybrid noise cancellation.”

…thousands of ear models were analyzed to arrive at the ideal balance of stability, comfort, and sophistication. The result of the collaboration is an innovative contour that complements a wide range of wearers in a singular form. The earbuds, still under the veil of secrecy, was a recent winner of the prestigious Red Dot Design award.

The ACCENTUM True Wireless’ Hybrid ANC and Transparency modes are another highlight here – essentially exactly what you might expect with the ability to manage distractions and the ability to dial-in ambient surroundings at will “via simple tap gestures or the free Sennheiser Smart Control app.”

With the app, the user can select the amount of transparency while further tailoring their sound using the 5-band equalizer and Sound Check–a guided preset creator that one can upload to the cloud to access on all of your iOS or Android devices. EQ customization is only the beginning, with user-definable touch controls for managing media, phone calls, and voice assistants too.

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless buds are available for pre-order starting today at $199.99 and will officially launch on May 21, 2024.

