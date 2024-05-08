Android game and app deals: Templar Battleforce, Star Traders, Cyber Knights, more

Your mid-week Android game and app deals are now alive and well after the jump. Joining today’s Google Play store offers, we are also tracking notable discounts on OnePlus Open foldable handsets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets from $340, and some of the best prices yet on the popular Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Templar Battleforce RPG, Star Traders 4X, Cyber Knights, and YoWindow Weather. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Templar Battleforce features:

Templar Battleforce is an addictive mix of strategic combat and army building with the precision gameplay of RPGs. Piloting the Leviathan battle mechs, your mighty Templars will face hordes of terrifying xenos, rogue human factions, and the ancient Narvidian threat. Slash and blast your way across a deep and deadly sci-fi universe — waging war with cunning Scouts, righteous Soldiers, flamethrowing Hydras, specialized Engineers, deadly Sentry Turrets, and the indomitable Berserks. Create your own custom Battleforce by recruiting an array of Templar specialists — and deploy distinct strategies for your fireteams. Lead your forces in tactical scenarios that challenge both novice and veteran alike. Put your best strategies to the test and see if you can snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in this futuristic turn-based wargame.

