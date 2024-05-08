Anker’s latest SOLIX C800 Plus 768Wh power station returns to $499 low (Reg. $649)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station for $499 shipped, after clipping the on-page $150 off coupon. Down from its $649 price tag, this is only the third official discount since the device’s release in March, which saw a similar launch discount down to the $499 low. You can get a full rundown on what to expect from our initial launch coverage, or head below. All-in-all, you’re looking at a repeat 23% markdown off the going rate, which also matches the current discount on Anker’s website as well and returns costs to the all-time lowest price we’ve seen. You’ll also find bundle options available, with it coming with a 100W or 200W solar panel for $698 or $1,048, after clipping the on-page coupons.

The SOLIX C800 Plus sports a compact 768Wh capacity with 1,600W of power output. It can fully recharge in just 58 minutes via a wall outlet, 7.2 hours via your car, or just under three hours when paired with 300W of solar panel input. It features two water-resistant LED camping lights that have three modes to choose from: a candlelight mode that covers up to 10m², a flood light mode that covers up to 20m², and a flashlight mode that covers up to 20m² – all of them lasting up to eight hours.



The lights can be easily recharged by stowing them back inside the top of the power station’s case, and they even come with a versatile retractable pole arm that can be used as a hanger, tripod, or selfie stick when not being used to extend the camping light’s reach. To cover your other devices and appliances, you’ll have five AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a car port. You’ll also be able to completely monitor and control its settings through the Anker SOLIX app, including enabling and disabling ports via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. You can also score the same model without the camping lights for $50 less, after clipping the on-page $150 off coupon.

Jackery has a short-term flash sale through the rest of the day that is taking up to 42% off power stations, bundles, and accessories. Goal Zero has also dropped the price on some of its models too, with the Yeti 200X hitting its lowest price to date. If you’re looking for a power station for more everyday personal use, check out the Anker PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Power Station that is back at its second-lowest price, or there is the ALLPOWERS PB100 Laptop Power Bank that is currently 40% off. And when you’re done shopping all the above deals, check out our Green Deals hub for the best discounts on other power station brands, EVs, electric tools, and more. You can also head over to our Smartphone Accessories hub for more personal-usage devices

Anker SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station features:

3-Mode Versatile Camping Lights: Power outdoor life like no other power station, complete with camping lights. Switch between 3 modes to suit night-time escapades.

Fully Power Multiple Appliances: No more compromising. Plug in multiple appliances and power with 768Wh and 1200W rated power. It runs 89% of devices at high efficiency.

More Power and More Ports: Plug in up to 10 appliances all at once and power on. Even run demanding appliances up to 1600W with SurgePad technology.

Power Every Day for 10 Years: Thanks to InfiniPower technology, power every day for a decade. These batteries last 6× longer than other brands with over 3,000 cycles.

Recharge in a Rush: When you need to hit the road, turn on UltraFast charging with the Anker app. Anker SOLIX C800 Plus recharges in just 58 minutes—17% faster than normal.

Power Anywhere with Solar: Enjoy unlimited power, even if you’re miles away from an outlet. Plug in a solar panel, up to 300W, and recharge to 80% in just 2.3 hours.

What’s in the Box: Anker SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station, solar charging cable, AC charging cable, car charging cable, digital manual, and 5-year warranty.

