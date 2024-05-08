Easily use your iPhone as a Mac webcam with elago’s MagSafe Tripod at $27 (Reg. $35)

elago’s official Amazon storefront is offering its MagSafe Tripod + Selfie Stick with Remote for $26.99 shipped once you’ve clipped the on-page 10% off coupon. This elago offering is a relatively new release that’s only been on the market for around four months or so. During that time it’s going rate has been $35, making today’s stacked discount amount to roughly 23% in savings. It also happens to mark a new all-time low. This versatile elago offering is ready to streamline everyday iPhone usage in a variety of ways. First off, as we mentioned in the title, you’ll benefit from a tripod that makes it a cinch to prop up your iPhone when using it as a webcam with your Mac. The tripod itself extends more than two feet, allowing you to snap stabilized photos when out and about. An included remote allows you to capture photos while up to 40 meters away from your phone. When not in use the remote snaps into place on the handle, allowing it to also function as a selfie stick.

If you’re looking for a streamlined way to use your iPhone as a webcam with a MacBook, have a look at the Belkin MagSafe Camera Mount for $28. Surprisingly, it costs a tad more than the more versatile elago offering above, but it’s much more focused and minimalistic solution, so there’s that. If you’re unfamiliar with how to your iPhone as a webcam, you can have a look at our step-by-step guide right here.

Be sure to swing by our dedicated hub for all the smartphone accessory deals we come across each day. There you’ll find our roundup of Satechi’s Mother’s Day discounts, coverage of Spigen’s new vintage iMac G3-style MagSafe wallets, and so much more, so go have a look for yourself! Finally, if you’d like to declutter your desk a bit, take a moment and check out this adjustable aluminum laptop stand at just $17.

elago MagSafe Tripod features:

Embrace magnetic magic with elago’s new Magnetic Selfie Stick. This multifaceted product allows you to take photos like never before – so good that you will be carrying it with you everywhere. Compatible with MagSafe phones and each Selfie Stick includes elago’s Magnetic Guide Sticker which makes your phone MagSafe compatible.

The selfie stick can expand out over a foot in length allowing for big group selfies or to get more of the background in a photo. Never cut anyone out again in a group photo. Each selfie stick comes with a bluetooth remote that allows you to take photos from a distance. The remote makes it convenient to take a quick snap or do a full on photoshoot without having to touch your phone.

It can also be used as a stand. The Selfie Stick opens up at the bottom with three legs with silicone bottoms that grip any surface. Each leg works independently allowing it to stand on surfaces that may not be completely flat. Great for recording long videos or timed photos.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!