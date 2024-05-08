Satechi 25% off for Mom’s big day: MagSafe chargers, wallets, keyboards, more from $22.50

The annual Satechi Mother’s Day sale is now in full swing. Whether you’re looking for some last-minute tech for mom or just gear for yourself, Satechi is one of our faves around here, and the deals are on. This time around it is offering a straight up 25% price drop on a range of products using code MOTHER at checkout. You’ll find everything from Apple Watch and AirPods chargers to MagSafe gear, backlit keyboards for Mac, its 2-in-1 AirPods Max/headphones stand, iPhone MagSafe charging stands, power banks, and more. The deals kick off from $22.50 this year, with everything landing at 5% lower than last year’s May sale event. Scope out the details and some top picks below.

Satechi Mother’s Day sale – 25% off

In this year’s Satechi Mother’s Day event (and across the entire official site), everything ships free in orders over $25. Just be sure to use the code mentioned above at checkout and then scope out some top picks from the sale event below:

Then dive into this deal on Satechi’s Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub via Amazon and hit up our hands-on review of the brand’s two new 15W Qi2 charging stands with folding designs.

Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Charger features:

Store and charge your AirPods Max in style with the Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger. Features a sleek stainless-steel arm with padded grips, a USB-C port to keep your headset charged, and a convenient wireless charger to also power your iPhone 13 or AirPods Pro while you work. Complete with a convenient hook to help organize messy cables and an LED light to show when your wireless device is charging, the 2-in-1 Headphone Stand is more than just a home for your headset. Requires 20W power adapter (sold separately).

