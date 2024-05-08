ESR’s new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro gear falls as low as $14 ahead of launch (Up to 36% off)

We’re closing in on the launch of the new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro and ESR has you covered with a wide selection of compatible accessories ranging from keyboards to cases and many are now on sale at up to 36% off. If you haven’t already, you might want to go ahead and secure your new Apple tablet via pre-order from Amazon or Best Buy, then you can deck it out with cost-conscious ESR accessories that can dramatically reduce your overall spending. One of the biggest ways to save is with the ESR M2 11-inch iPad Air Case with Keyboard for $95.99 shipped once you’ve clipped the on-page 20% off coupon. Typically priced at $120, this is 20% off and undercuts the lowest offer to date by $4. You might wonder how it has already been on sale since Apple just announced the new iPads yesterday, but that’s because a handful of ESR accessories leaked ahead of the official announcement, and this happens to be one of them. Continue reading to learn about all about this keyboard and sift through some of our favorite ESR iPad accessory discounts down below.

First party iPad accessories can be pricey, and ESR is here to help with this keyboard and case combo. It clearly takes cues from the Apple Magic Keyboard while dramatically reducing the amount of money you’ll need to spend. You’ll still get a floating cantilever stand, keyboard and multi-touch trackpad, but that’s not all. You’ll also benefit from an included back case that protects your iPad even when it isn’t attached to the keyboard. Best of all, the included case adds the necessary magnets to allow you to use a raised screen view and set your iPad in portrait mode. This case is compatible with the new M2 11-inch iPad Air, M1 iPad Air, and 2022/2021/2020/2018 iPad Pro models. More discounts can be found below. Just be sure to select any on-page coupons to secure the best price.

More ESR iPad accessory discounts:

And in case you missed it, My Best Buy Plus members are the first to see a discount on the new M4 iPad Pro. They stand to save $50 on pre-orders, marking just how handy the membership can be for frequent tech shoppers. Stay tuned for other discounts by keeping a close eye on our dedicated Apple guide.

ESR M2 11-inch iPad Air Case with Keyboard features:

Work from Anywhere: upgrade your iPad to getting-stuff-done mode by transforming it into a portable productivity machine and be ready to work whenever, wherever

Quick-Set Magnetic Stand: ultra-strong magnets seamlessly combine case and tablet to let you easily open the floating cantilever stand to the perfect angle for typing or browsing

Multiple View Modes: back case detaches for instant hands-on access with full-body protection and can be set up in raised screen view, for better posture during use, and portrait mode, for the perfect way to FaceTime

