Spigen debuts new Made for Google Pixel 8a case lineup from $15 as pre-order deals go live

Google Pixel 8a pre-orders are here, and there are loads of deals on Google’s latest handset floating around by way of gift card offers at Amazon and Best Buy, plus more – they are all detailed for you right here at 9to5Google. And now, one of our favorite budget-friendly case makers is ready to unleash its new collection to ensure your fresh new Google pocket computer is safe and sound in the early days. Spigen’s Google Pixel 8a cases start at just $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 by way of its official Amazon storefront, and we will take a look at some of our favorite models down below.

Spigen debuts new Google Pixel 8a case lineup from $15

Spigen has been a mainstay around here for years for a reason – it makes affordable cases for folks that don’t want to shell out $50 on top of the price of the phone, or even just for those that want a bunch of cases to switch out. It regularly lands in our roundups as the best bang for your buck case brand, delivering cases better than most in the price range and the new Google Pixel 8a models are here.

We are told there are a couple other models coming from Spigen’s Made for Google Pixel 8a lineup later in the month and beyond, but some of our favorites are already here. A personal favorite of mine is the Spigen Liquid Air and its matte textured design, especially in the Abyss Green colorway (seen above and below). All of the models below are made specifically for the Google Pixel 8a, are compatible with wireless charging, and feature the brand’s Air Cushion tech for shock absorption.

Spigen Liquid Air $18

Drop protection via Air Cushion Technology

Matte textured design for a non-slip grip

Raised edges for screen and camera protection

Compatible with wireless charging

Spigen Ultra Hybrid from $16

Military-grade drop protection via Air Cushion Technology

Infused with blue resin for long-lasting clarity

Raised edges for screen and camera protection

Compatible with wireless charging

Pixel 8a Case Compatible with Google Pixel 8a

Spigen Rugged Armor $17

Resilient Shock Absorption and Carbon Fiber Design

Flexible TPU case with interior spider-web pattern & Raised lip to protects screen

Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption

Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press

Pixel 8a Case Compatible with Google Pixel 8a

Spigen Tough Armor from $20

All-new foam technology for an extra layer of shock resistance

Combination of TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches

Reinforced kickstand with raised lips to protect screen and camera

Certified [MIL-STD 810G-516.6] protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection

Pixel 8a Case Compatible with Google Pixel 8a

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!