PreSonus debuts next-gen Quantum audio interface lineup with reamping, auto gain, more

Today, PreSonus s ready to unveil its next-generation audio interfaces. The new PreSonus Quantum Audio Interfaces are debuting today as the brand’s latest solution for sound makers, guitar players, and even podcasters looking to bring some solid quality audio into their system. PreSonus had a big year in 2023, releasing some of our favorite new desktop speakers and studio monitors across a spectrum of price ranges, from the wonderful entry-level Eris option right through to the pro-grade models, and we loved our hands-on time with them – they were an easy pick for our 2023 Favorite Things list. Fast forward to 2024, and now the brand is aiming its focus on the analog to digital and back again interface space. Head below for more and a closer look at the new PreSonus Quantum Audio Interfaces.

Next-generation PreSonus Quantum Interfaces debut today

The lineup consists of four models: ES 2, ES 4, HD 2, and HD 8. The differences between them is basically audio I/O capacity, like most interface lineups – think desktop entry-level through to rack-mounted pro. The HD models increase the I/O potential significantly for larger studio setups and multi-track recording, alongside a jump from 24 bit to 32 bit recording resolutions, higher-dynamic range, PreSonus’ new reamping feature, the ADAT/standalone mode, and a year of access to the brand’s Studio One+ software (as opposed to 6 months on the ES variants).

Featuring all-new MAX-HD mic preamps, low-noise converters, low-latency drivers, and front-facing instrument inputs designed in collaboration with the folks at its parent company Fender, let’s take a bird’s eye view of each model and its main features to get a better idea of what each of them offer.

PreSonus Quantum ES 2 Audo interface $229.99

2 x 2, 24-bit / 192 kHz USB-C Audio Interface.

All-new, next-generation PreSonus MAX-HD preamp provides transparency and accuracy across the frequency range with +75 dB of gain.

2 balanced ¼-inch TRS main outputs and high-power headphone output for flexible monitoring.

Access to six months of Studio One+.

Zero-latency monitoring via Universal Control application

PreSonus Quantum ES 4 Audo interface $329.99

4 x 4, 24-bit / 192 kHz USB-C Audio Interface.

All-new, next-generation PreSonus MAX-HD preamp design provides transparency and accuracy across the frequency range with +75 dB of gain.

Universal Control and your Quantum ES 4 also enable speaker switching—easily check your mixes on two different speaker sets for accuracy.

2 balanced ¼-inch TRS main outputs plus 2 balanced ¼-inch TRS line outputs and 2 high-power headphone outputs for flexible monitoring.

Zero-latency monitoring via Universal Control application

Access to six months of Studio One+.

I’m so far really loving the heads-up physical design on the more affordable ES models. It’s not the first time we have seen that and it won’t be the last, but there’s just something about the visual feedback and ease of access to the controls laying flat on the desktop like that I have to come to appreciate in setups of that size.

Now let’s breakdown the multi-track, pro-grade options:

PreSonus Quantum HD 2 Audo interface $499.99

20 x 24, 32-bit 192 kHz USB-C Audio Interface.

High-performance converters with 124 dB dynamic range let you hear and capture audio with stunning clarity and fidelity.

Two all-new, next-generation PreSonus MAX-HD preamps provide transparency and accuracy across the frequency range with +75 dB of gain.

2 Re-amp outputs let you send audio from your DAW to

your favorite outboard gear and record it again, so you can experiment with different amps, pedals, and mic placement to get the exact sound you want without cutting multiple takes.

Universal Control and your Quantum HD 2 also enable speaker switching—easily check your mixes on two different speaker sets for accuracy.

16 channels of ADAT Optical input (up to 48 kHz) plus stereo S/PDIF I/O make connecting your digital gear fast and easy.

2 balanced 1⁄4-inch TRS main outputs plus 2 balanced 1⁄4-inch TRS line outputs and 1 high-power headphone output gives you flexible monitoring.

DSP monitor mixer plus loopback audio make creating monitor and streaming mixes quick and easy.

Zero-latency monitoring via Universal Control application

Access to 12 months of Studio One+ Hybrid.

PreSonus Quantum HD 4 Audo interface $999.99

26 x 30, 32-bit / 192 kHz USB-C Audio Interface.

High-performance converters with 124 dB dynamic range let you hear and capture audio with stunning clarity and fidelity.

Eight all-new, next-generation PreSonus MAX-HD preamps provide transparency and accuracy across the frequency range with +75 dB of gain.

2 Re-amp outputs let you send audio from your DAW to

your favorite outboard gear and record it again so you can experiment with different amps, pedals, and mic placement to get the exact sound you want without cutting multiple takes.

Universal Control and your Quantum HD 8 also enable speaker switching—easily check your mixes on two different speaker sets for accuracy.

16 channels of ADAT Optical input (up to 48 kHz) plus stereo S/PDIF I/O make connecting your digital gear fast and easy.

ADAT standalone mode adds 8 pres and 10 outputs to your existing audio interface – so you can connect up to two additional Quantum HD 8s through ADAT for a total of 24 mic pres at sample rates up to 48 kHz.

2 balanced 1⁄4-inch TRS main outputs plus 8 balanced 1⁄4-inch TRS line outputs and 2 high-power headphone outputs give you flexible monitoring.

DSP monitor mixer plus loopback audio make creating monitor and streaming mixes quick and easy.

Access to 12 months of Studio One+ Hybrid.

The audio interface business can be a tough one – sometimes you really need to hear and experience it to know what you’re in for and folks tend to stick with the brand’s they are already familiar with as they get ready to upgrade to a new-generation box. This will be a hill PreSonus will need to climb acquiring new adopters of the Quantum series, but it does appear to have dived into some interesting features here with the Auto Gain tech many brands have begun to bring into their systems as well as the reamping action – although some might feel it is a shame the affordable boxes don’t include this.

Brands like Focusrite offer a solid competitive product at a mostly affordable price tag with the 4th Gen Scarlett boxes, but you’re also not getting the sweet heads-up, big knob desktop-style layout there, and I wouldn’t count PreSonus that quickly anyway these days. It blew me away with its monitors last summer – I literally switched my personal setup to one that now favors its Eris Pro monitors after over a decade with a purely KRK-based one. And, the new PreSonus Quantum audio interfaces might very well do the same – I am actively looking to bring a tester unit home to get to the bottom of this ASAP.

