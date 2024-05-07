Save over $200 on LG’s beloved new 120Hz 2024 OLED evo C4 smart TVs from $1,397

Okay, here we go folks, one of the more popular OLED TVs out there was refreshed for 2024 and we are now tracking solid Amazon deals at over $200 off on the new LG Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TVs. Starting with the 42-inch model right up to the 77-inch variant, prices have now come down on the 2024 C4 series for the first time at Amazon since the pre-order phase. Sporting the LG OLED-exclusive next-gen α9 Gen7 AI processor, AI-assisted deep learning analysis, an “almost invisible bezel,” and a whole lot more, you’ll want to head below for a closer at the feature set and the now discounted prices across the entire lineup.

You’re looking at LG’s latest evo C4 Series OLED display with a 4K (2160p) resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), and a 120Hz refresh rate. Direct access to your streaming services is joined by built-in Alexa voice commands and support for both Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit gear alongside Apple AirPlay 2 casting and loads of gaming-ready features – VRR, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, G-SYNC Compatible (NVIDIA Adaptive Sync), FreeSync (AMD Adaptive Sync), and the LG Game Dashboard

Dive into our coverage of the new entry-level, AI-powered 120Hz OLED models from Samsung as well as its most affordable 120Hz 98-inch 4K smart TV. And here are the Amazon Fire TV models on sale for Mother’s Day from $120.

LG Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV features:

LG’s signature OLED technology creates an incredible watching experience and stellar picture quality illuminated with over 8 million self-lit pixels. Take in rich and accurate colors from the brightest to darkest parts of the scene thanks to 100% Color Volume and with 100% Color Fidelity. Our Brightness Boosting technology magnifies each individual pixel for luminous quality that shines with every detail. Experience the magic of the big screen right from your couch. Every LG OLED comes loaded with Dolby Vision for extraordinary color, contrast and brightness, plus Dolby Atmos* for sound you can feel all around you. Land in the center of the action with FILMMAKER MODE, allowing you to see films just as the director intended. The C4’s exclusive processor is the brains behind a truly unforgettable TV experience. You’ll get smooth, vivid picture no matter what you watch with AI Super Upscaling which automatically enhances picture quality whether you’re watching sports, movies, or a late-night favorite.

