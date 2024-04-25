Review: Satechi launches two new 15W Qi2 charging stands with folding designs

Satechi, today, is launching its first-ever Qi2 chargers for iPhone 15. I’ve been using them over the past few days and am already in love with the premium folding designs, 15W charging speeds, and the option to add in Apple Watch fast-charging for less than the competition.

Satechi is finally getting into the world of Qi2 chargers. And to make up for the wait, the brand is bringing something new to the table. The pair of new releases launching today were originally revealed at CES 2024 back in January, and now a few months later, they’re finally available. Both of the different models mostly share the same design, but do sport some key differences to justify the gap between the $79.99 and $129.99 price tags.

The new Satechi Qi2 Stands are easily some of the more compact and premium models on the market. Each of them can fold flat to store away, which also gives the stands the added perk of letting you choose the perfect viewing angle on your desk or nightstand.

There is a 2-in-1 model at the lower price point that can charge your iPhone 15 as well as a pair of AirPods – or any other true wireless earbuds. There’s a magnetic charging pad at the top with the 15W output that the new Qi2 standard delivers, and there is a 5W Qi pad underneath. If you need Apple Watch charging, there’s also a more full-featured 3-in-1 model that brings the fast-charging tech for Series 9, 8, and 7 wearables into the picture.

Aside from adding a bit more heft to the overall build thanks to the added device charger, the 3-in-1 version also comes with a more complete package. You’re getting a wall adapter in the box that doesn’t come with the 2-in-1, as well as a USB-C charging cable that is standard across both of the new Satechi Qi2 Stands.

Each one of these just-released chargers are made of the premium materials that we have come to expect from Satechi. The company is known for its use of aluminum, and this time around that isn’t changing. Satechi can brag that it’s using 97% recycled aluminum, which is wonderful. In the same name of sustainability, there’s also a scratch-resistant vegan leather cover for the Qi pad at the base of the chargers.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Qi2 accessories have launched in one of two different camps so far: affordable offerings that deliver MagSafe-like features for less or premium options that just embrace the latest charging standard. The new Satechi Qi2 Stands very much fit into the latter category.

Before, I hyped up just how well-built these new chargers from Satechi are, and I really want to circle back. That’s the one thing that I immediately noticed after unboxing the newest iPhone 15 accessories – and something that I only continued to admire over the past few days. The aluminum material used here is very much the same premium build that I have written home about for years. It delivers a sturdy design that on top of having a bit of weight to it so the whole stand stays put when you lock your iPhone onto the magnetic pad also ensures that the hinges feel like they’ll last up to the usual wear and tear of folding up for travel.

I don’t want to skip past just how good these are going to be for use at home, but boy am I excited to use the 3-in-1 Satechi Qi2 stand the next time I travel. The fact that it folds so flat is just incredible. I used to love the Anker MagSafe Cube – and still very much do. But now, if I had to reach for a single charging stand that can handle the power duties of iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, I’m going right for Satechi’s latest.

Satechi might not be the first company to release a Qi2 stand, but I am so happy the company waited. While others in the space like Belkin just swapped in the new charging standard into a design that’s nearly identical to previous releases, Satechi delivered something unlike anything else on the market. That alone is going to mean I can reccomend its newest accessories. If you like the collapsible build and premium design, then you’re going to love Satechi’s latest.

The pricing is also really good compared to the competition. We typically tend to see premium 3-in-1 MagSafe or Qi2 chargers selling for $150. It’s the price that Belkin, Anker, and Twelve South have all seemingly agreed to, and an MSRP that Satechi has no issue undercutting. I don’t often find myself walking away from hands-on time with a Satechi product, wanting to rave about how much better the price is compared to its competitors, but I really have to hand it to the brand. Normally, Satechi is the company that earns its merit on quality, not affordability. But hey, there’s certainly nothign wrong with doing both.

If I had to pick just a single winner between the two form-factors, it would be the 3-in-1 option. It really does check all the boxes you could want from an Apple charging stand. But I’d be remiss not to at least highlight once more just how good the 2-in-1 Satechi Qi2 stand is. If you don’t need an Apple Watch charger and have an existing USB-C wall adapter, then it’s a great option. I think it’ll be pretty easy for anyone reading this to judge whether the $79.99 or $129.99 option is right for them, but it’s hard to go wrong either way.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!