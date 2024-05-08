Burton Goods debuts new leather magnetic and keyboard cases for M4 iPad Pro and new Air at 15% off

Just after taking a look at the brand’s new M3 MacBook Air cases, it’s now time to wrap your upcoming new iPad Pro M4 or M2 iPad Air is some Burton Goods full-grain leather. The brand has now unleashed its range of new cases for Apple’s latest iPads in two flavors, the Magnetic Leather Case and the Magic Keyboard Leather Case, to support a complete typing and desk-on-the-go setup. Both models are available for all sizes of the new tablets and come along with solid 15% pre-order discounts in the cart ahead of the mid-June delivery date. Head below for a closer look and to learn more about these leather iPad Pro M4 cases.

First thing’s first, let’s talk about a couple main features you will be finding on both models. Both cases feature what we have come to love most about the brand: full-grain leather and a durable soft microfiber interior. Alongside ensuring all of the cutouts are in the right place, Burton is also employing a French hemmed seam construction for a timeless and sort of old-world vibe here – something I loved on its leather MagSafe iPhone Pocket Book case.

And here’s a rundown of the features for each at glance, alongside the discounted pre-order pricing.

Magnetic Leather Case

A luxury self-propping case

iPad secured with an array of rare-earth magnets!

Precision stitched edging for extra protection

Full-grain leather and durable soft microfiber interior

Internal leather pocket for documents on the go

French hemmed seam construction

Ultra-slim design

On/Off Sensor when you open and close the case

Magnetic closure that secures Apple Pencil 3

Camera opening in back

Besides firmly safeguarding your iPad, it facilitates the removal of your iPad Pro for various work or lifestyle demands effortlessly. The case offers excellent defense when entirely shut, providing tranquility along with elegance.

Magic Keyboard Leather Case

Designed for the M4 iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard

Secure drop protection edging

Full-Grain leather and durable soft microfiber interior.

French hemmed seam construction

Ultra-slim design

Precision designed to secure Magic Keyboard

Magnetic closure that secures Apple Pencil Pro

Camera opening in back

Weight: 13.5oz

Our case fits the Magic Keyboard like a glove, providing a tight and safe environment for your iPad Pro 13″ during high-demanding work loads. The Magic Keyboard’s built-in magnets make it easy to detach the iPad Pro from the case, allowing a smooth transition from keyboard to tablet mode. All this while safely snuggled in a Burton Goods case!

If you’re looking to pre-order one of Apple’s new M2 iPad Airs or M4 iPad Pros, we have all of the details for you right here. But if you’re a My Best Buy Plus member, you can knock $50 off the new M4 pro machines – here’s what you need to know for that.

