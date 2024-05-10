8Bitdo’s new anti-drift Hall Effect Ultimate gamepad for Xbox Series X|S returns to $38 low

We are now tracking the second notable deal on 8Bitdo’s new Hall Effect-equipped Xbox Series X|S controller via its official Amazon storefront. Maybe you missed it, but 8Bitdo launched a series of new versions of some of its most popular gamepads, complete with the lauded anti-drift Hall Effect tech, back in February. And we are once again tracking a solid 15% price drop on the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S at $38.24 shipped. Regularly $45, this one drops back down to the all-time low after you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal is the second-time we have featured a deal on this model, landing the new Hall Effect model back at the Amazon all-time low. You can get more details on the latest anti-drift gamepads from the brand in our feature piece, and then head below for more.

The new 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller comes with all of the features you know and love from the band, just with the updated zero-friction, anti-stick drift design. The custom button mapping, pair of extra back buttons, bespoke stick and trigger sensitivity action, and vibration control are all in place here, just with more reliable sticks – if you’re new to Hall Effect tech, the details are right here.

Here’s a look at more of the 8Bitdo gamepads with the Hall Effect action:

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox $38 (Reg. $45) For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows

(Reg. $45) 8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4G Wireless Controller $50 For PC, Android, Steam Deck, Apple gear

8BitDo SN30 Pro Bluetooth Controller $45 For Switch, PC, Mac, Android, Steam Deck, Raspberry Pi

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock $60 (Reg. $70) For Switch, Steam Deck, Windows

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox features:

Hall Effect Joystick Update.

Officially Licensed by Xbox. Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One & Windows 10 and above.

Ultimate Software now on Xbox and Windows.

Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and more

Two extra Pro-level Back Buttons and 3.5mm Audio Jack to directly connect your headphones

Perfect classic d-pad, trigger vibration, enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable

