Android game and app deals: Kingdom Rush Vengeance, World Cruise Story, and more

Your Friday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. On your way down, scope out these offers on the Hisense 100-inch 144Hz U8 Google Smart TV as well as Samsung’s super-sized Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, and you can also take advantage of this Buy One Get One FREE offer on Galaxy Watch 6. Today’s app deals feature titles like Kingdom Rush Vengeance, World Cruise Story, No Place for Bravery, Bagatur Chess Engine, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of Friday’s best deals on Android games and apps. 

Kingdom Rush Vengeance features:

Play this offline td strategy game full of epic td battles & thrilling challenges, and show the kingdom who rules the battlefield when it comes to battle strategy games!
Create your battle strategy with dark heroes and towers, build and upgrade your army and rush to conquer the kingdom!

Command any kind of battlefield and tower: customize your army, set your plan, and rush to epic battles!
Strategy games fan? Kingdom Rush Vengeance is the kind of epic defense game you’ll love!
Battle fierce enemies as you upgrade your towers and rush to complete every challenge this kind of offline td strategy game has to offer!

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

