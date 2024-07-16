As part ofÂ Amazonâ€™s Prime Day deals,Â the official UGREEN storefront is now offering Prime members itsÂ 40Gb/s M.2 NVMe Thunderbolt/USB 4 Enclosure for $73.99 shipped once the on-page $7 off coupon has been clipped. Typically sold for $130, youâ€™re looking at an impressive 43% off or $56 in savings, depending on how you want to look at it. Perhaps the most notable bit of information here is that this undercuts the previous all-time low by $6. Learn all about this super fast and futureproof NVMe enclosure below.

If you want to futureproof your portable storage for years to come, look no further. UGREEN checks all the right boxes with support for the latest USB 4 and Thunderbolt 4 standards. This means you can cash in on up to 40Gb/s (or 5GB/s) transfers, allowing you to take advantage of how fastÂ NVMe storageÂ has become. A versatile design ensures compatibility with four different NVMe sizes including 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280.

UGREEN 40Gb/s M.2 NVMe Thunderbolt/USB 4 Enclosure features:

Superior Heat Dissipation, Keeping Cool at All Times: This NVME Enclosure features UGREEN Exclusive Triple Heat Dissipation Mechanism. The pure aluminum alloy casing provides excellent heat conductivity, while the silicone thermal pad absorbs and disperses the heat generated by the hard drive. The high-speed cooling fan accelerates the heat dissipation process, effectively reducing the hard drive temperature and improving its stability and reliability

Lightning Fast Transfers, Enjoy Efficient Living: With the built-in ASM2464PD chip, support for UASP acceleration protocol, and equipped with a USB4-compatible Type-C interface, this 40Gbps M.2 NVME SSD Enclosure is compatible with USB4/3.2/3.1/3.0/2.0 & Thunderbolt 3/4. It achieves lightning-fast data transfers of up to 40Gbps, making it perfect for quickly transferring large files or backing up your computer

