Official WD_BLACK 1TB Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card just hit one of best prices ever at $118

If you’re not going to score yourself a new Xbox Series X while they are on sale for Prime Day (currently starting at $370), then breathing some new life into the machine you have with this Prime offer on the WD_BLACK 1TB C50 Expansion Card is a great alternative for even less. Amazon is now offering one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on the official Xbox upgrade at $117.79 shipped. This model carries a regular price at $150 and almost never drops below $125. There have been a few YMMV deals and offers that very few folks were even eligible for at a touch less, but this otherwise a new Amazon all-time low and a wonderful chance to upgrade your Series X|S.

What was a Seagate monopoly on the official Xbox storage expansion cards has since opened up to the beloved WD_BLACK brand and at even lower prices – the 1TB Seagate model is selling at $123.49 shipped for Prime Day this year, down from the regular $150. The 2TB Seagate model is seeing a less exciting price drop down to $229.99 shipped from the usual $250, but it’s still the best around.

WD’s C50 cards leverage “the Xbox Velocity Architecture and delivers the same performance as your Xbox Series X|S internal storage.” You can, of course, store and play titles directly from the officially licensed expansion card while still making use of features like the Xbox Quick Resume and more. “The expansion card’s slick, industrial aesthetics deliver the cool factor that WD_BLACK is known for and fit in perfectly with your Xbox console.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

The deals are flying left and right and center on all of the best brands, be it the latest releases or that piece of kit you have had your eye on for the last several months. All of the Prime Day deals will live on this lading page with the best of them highlighted in our master roundup right here.

WD_BLACK 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card features:

The WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox leverages the Xbox Velocity Architecture and delivers the same performance as your Xbox Series X|S internal storage

As game file sizes grow, capacities from 512GB to 1TB* let you keep more of today’s top titles installed and ready to go. (* 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)

This officially licensed Xbox expansion card is plug-and-play with your Xbox Series X|S, so you don’t have to worry about compatibility or opening your console to install.

The expansion card’s slick, industrial aesthetics deliver the cool factor that WD_BLACK is known for and fit in perfectly with your Xbox console.

