Android game and app deals: Endling, Codex of Victory, Vodobanka Pro, The Sun Origin, more

This afternoon's collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready to go down below. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Endling, Codex of Victory, Vodobanka Pro, The Sun Origin, and more.

Experience a world ravaged by mankind through the eyes of the last fox on Earth in this eco-conscious adventure.

Discover the destructive force of the human race, as it corrupts, pollutes, and exploits the most precious and valuable resources of the natural environment day by day.

Explore various 3D side-scrolling areas and defend your tiny furballs, feed them, watch them grow up, notice their unique personalities and fears, and most importantly, help them to survive.

Use the cover of night to stealthily guide your litter towards a safer place. Spend the day resting in an improvised shelter and plan your next move carefully since it could be the last for you and your cubs.