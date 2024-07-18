Android game and app deals: Endling, Codex of Victory, Vodobanka Pro, The Sun Origin, more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready to go down below. On your way down, be sure to scope out the deal we spotted this morning on the Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch FE – first cash deal at $50 off or $100 off with trade-in – as well as Twelve South’s brilliant AirFly Duo/Pro in-flight earbud adapters and Hisense’s latest 75-inch U8 144Hz mini-LED Google Smart TV. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Endling, Codex of Victory, Vodobanka Pro, The Sun Origin, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Speed Math – Mini Math Games FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Endling Extinction is Forever $5 (Reg. $10)
- Shproty Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Achikaps Pro $1 (Reg. $5)
- Vodobanka Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Bleentoro Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- S-kladom Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Drevepsina Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Codex of Victory – sci-fi game $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Forget-Me-Not $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- The Sun Origin Post Apocalypse $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Super Shortcut: Productivity $0.50 (Reg. $2)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Dungeon Corp. S (Idle RPG) FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Contacts Widget – Speed Dial FREE (Reg. $1)
- Anodyne $1 (Reg. $5)
- Breaking Gates $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Exemplars of Elaed: RPG $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Death Come True $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- God Simulator. Religion Inc. $3.50 (Reg. $7)
- Chess Coach Pro $9.50 (Reg. $14.50)
- Kiwanuka $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Tennis Champs Returns $0.50 (Reg. $6)
- Juggle! $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Whale Trail Classic $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- White Noise Pro – Sleep Sound $1 (Reg. $2)
Endling features:
Experience a world ravaged by mankind through the eyes of the last fox on Earth in this eco-conscious adventure.
Discover the destructive force of the human race, as it corrupts, pollutes, and exploits the most precious and valuable resources of the natural environment day by day.
Explore various 3D side-scrolling areas and defend your tiny furballs, feed them, watch them grow up, notice their unique personalities and fears, and most importantly, help them to survive.
Use the cover of night to stealthily guide your litter towards a safer place. Spend the day resting in an improvised shelter and plan your next move carefully since it could be the last for you and your cubs.
