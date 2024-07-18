Android game and app deals: Endling, Codex of Victory, Vodobanka Pro, The Sun Origin, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Endling

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready to go down below. On your way down, be sure to scope out the deal we spotted this morning on the Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch FE – first cash deal at $50 off or $100 off with trade-in – as well as Twelve South’s brilliant AirFly Duo/Pro in-flight earbud adapters and Hisense’s latest 75-inch U8 144Hz mini-LED Google Smart TV. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Endling, Codex of Victory, Vodobanka Pro, The Sun Origin, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

How to get the best deal on Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7

How to score the best deal on Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro

How to score the best on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

Android app and game deals still live:

Endling features:

Experience a world ravaged by mankind through the eyes of the last fox on Earth in this eco-conscious adventure.

Discover the destructive force of the human race, as it corrupts, pollutes, and exploits the most precious and valuable resources of the natural environment day by day.

Explore various 3D side-scrolling areas and defend your tiny furballs, feed them, watch them grow up, notice their unique personalities and fears, and most importantly, help them to survive.

Use the cover of night to stealthily guide your litter towards a safer place. Spend the day resting in an improvised shelter and plan your next move carefully since it could be the last for you and your cubs.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Rare deals on Satechi’s latest Qi2 15W foldable M...
Focusrite’s 4th Gen Scarletts might be the best s...
AirPods Max still down to the best price all-time at $3...
Nike’s Back to School deals launch today! Save an...
Satechi debuts new metal Space Gray 4-In-1 USB-C Hub fo...
Save $1,000 on LG’s smart all-in-one electric washer ...
ECOVACS T30S Robot Combo cleaning system at new $900 lo...
EcoFlow’s DELTA Max power station comes with a sm...
Load more...
Show More Comments