Today’s iOS game and app deals: Candleman, Tower of Fortune 4, PDF Export Pro, more

Today’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now at the ready down below the fold. Just be sure to scope out the hangover Prime Day deals we are tracking on Apple Watch Ultra 2 at new lows as well as the best prices of the year Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2, the Nomad sitewide sale, the rare offers Twelve South’s brilliant AirFly Duo/Pro in-flight AirPods adapters from $36, and the brand’s HiRise 3 Deluxe 15W MagSafe charging stand. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Candleman, Tower of Fortune 4, PDF Export Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look.

iOS Universal: Train Layouts: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PDF Export Pro – PDF Editor: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Blue Wednesday: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: VintageRack: $9 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Aquarium Log – Tank Manager: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush- Tower Defense HD: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Bendy and the Ink Machine: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Game of Life 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Overwinter Survival: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob – The Cosmic Shake: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

Candleman is a distinctive action adventure story entwined with low-light gameplay. Acting as a little candle who can burn for only 10 seconds, venture through an unsettling darkness with challenging levels and a smooth difficulty curve. Struggle to overcome obstacles based on the mechanics of light and shadow, explore a wide range of enchanted environments, and unveil hidden treasure as you seek the distant light.