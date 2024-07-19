Today’s iOS game and app deals: Rip Them Off, KORG music production 50% off, more

Your Friday edition of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go. We are also, somehow, still tracking some wild hangover Prime Day deals. Even after it started a countdown clock on the amazing AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C offer, Amazon has brought back back the $169 low once again. The same thing goes for Apple’s AirPods Max, which are now joined by the lowest price yet on Apple’s banger 2TB nano-texture Wi-Fi + Cell M4 iPad Pro and an all-time low on the most affordable M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB RAM. As for today’s apps, we have up to 50% off the wonderful KORG music production suite of iPhone/iPad instruments, as well as solid deals on Rip Them Off, Counter Terrorist Agency, 911 Operator, Mammoth Mini Golf AR, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Recraft: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rip Them Off: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iPhone: KORG iELECTRIBE: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: iELECTRIBE Gorillaz Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPad: KORG iELECTRIBE for iPad: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 3: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Counter Terrorist Agency: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Survivor:Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Temporal War: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mammoth Mini Golf AR: $1 (Reg. $3)

Here’s the best post-release price yet on the new Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD at $45 (Reg. $60)

iOS app and game deals still live:

iOS Universal: Train Layouts: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PDF Export Pro – PDF Editor: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Blue Wednesday: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: VintageRack: $9 (Reg. $15)

More on Rip Them Off:

Rip Them Off is a minimalistic new puzzle game of economic management and tower defense. The Board needs its profit, and it’s up to you to line the streets with shops the masses can’t resist. Choose your locations, pick your stores and earn enough to advance up the corporate ladder with its increasingly difficult challenges!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!