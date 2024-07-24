LEGO unveils highly anticipated Fortnite building sets ahead of October release

It’s been an exciting couple of months with all the latest LEGO news and reveals, and before next month arrives and drops several building sets that fans are already buzzing over, the LEGO Group has just unveiled the first wave of the highly desired LEGO Fortnite sets ahead of their October 2024 release date – and what’s best about this big reveal that’s been years in the making? The veil is being tossed off at the same time that pre-orders have been opened up!

LEGO fans have had the rumor mills running for years on the possibility of this collaboration, and since December 2023, when the LEGO Fortnite game mode first released, many have suspected that the building sets shouldn’t be too far off in its wake. Well, desire and speculation has become reality this morning, as this first wave of anticipated sets are officially readied for a October 1, 2024.

There are four sets here to gush over – especially the 77073 Fortnite Battle Bus that comes with nine minifigures, which will likely become the group favorite with its affordable pricing and the fact its the only one of the four builds that actually includes any exclusive minifigures. There’s also the intricately designed 77072 Peely Bones figure that has been deemed by the LEGO Group as an 18+ set.

I personally love the color and brickwork on the 77071 Supply Llama that comes complete – as the name suggests – with supplies! And the 77070 Durr Burger is absolutely adorable, putting a big smile on my face as I mimic its expression in an almost knee-jerk-like reaction.

Be sure to check out all the photos of the LEGO Fortnite sets below:

77073 Fortnite Battle Bus (954 pieces)

77072 Peely Bone (1,414 pieces)

77071 Supply Llama (691 pieces)

77070 Durr Burger (193 pieces)

More of the latest news from LEGO:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!