Ring’s featured-packed Stick Up Cam Pro security camera drops to its lowest price at $110 ($70 off)

We are now tracking a deal on Woot that drops the latest Ring Stick Up Cam Pro in black to $109.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This deal serves an impressive $70 discount on a relatively new security camera that debuted last fall at $180. Only once before today has this model seen a significant price drop as a part of a Lightning deal on Amazon, but today’s deal drops it $10 below that price to mark the lowest we have tracked for it. The same model is currently fetching full $180 on Amazon.

Ring’s Stick Up Cam Pro is equipped with a 1080p HDR sensor for crisp and clear footage, and it also supports Color Night Vision features that let’s you see in full color even on a cloudy and dark night. This particular camera comes with 3D motion detection, which can be customized to specific angles within its field-of-view (FoV), and you also get support for two-way talking to converse with visitors when you are away or unable to answer the door. The highlight of this security camera, however, is the inclusion of Bird’s Eye View technology that can track a person’s path across in live preview.

If you are looking for more ways to secure your home, then you can also check out the deal we tracked earlier today that drops the Level Lock+ Smart Lock with Apple Home Keys to $255. Also, be sure to swing by our smart home deal hub for additional offers on things like Google’s wireless Nest video doorbell, Eve’s Smart Weather Station, and more.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro features:

Pro-level security – Stick Up Cam Pro, upgraded protection for your home with advanced features like 1080p HDR Video & Color Night Vision, Two-Way Talk with Audio+, and 3D Motion Detection with Bird’s Eye Zones.

HDR Video – Watch over your home day or night in 1080p HDR video with Color Night Vision.

Bird’s Eye View – See where someone’s been and how they got there with an aerial view.

Video previews – Record a few extra seconds before every motion event with Color Pre-Roll to get a more complete picture of what happened.

Convenient Power – Easily power your device with the Quick Release Battery Pack.

Weather-resistant – Built to withstand normal rainfall and snow, so you can put pro-grade security inside or out.

Additional protection – Save and share video and photos with an optional Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately).

