MOD Bikes summer sale adds pre-order discount on new Berlin 3 step-thru e-bike at $2,199 (Save $300)

It’s another day and as such we are taking another look at MOD Bikes’ ongoing summer sale that is taking up to $1,000 off a sizable selection of stylish and reliable e-bikes through July 31. Joining the pack and cruising right behind our coverage of the Groove 1 Utility e-bike (which is on clearance at an incredibly low price), MOD Bikes has added a pre-order opportunity for its new Berlin Step-Thru 3 e-bike at $2,199 shipped. Down from its $2,499 price tag, this is your first chance to save on this all-new model, which comes after the previous Berlin 2 was cleared out mid-summer sale to make more room (which is what we’re likely seeing happening to the Groove 1 too). This comes in as a $300 markdown that sets the new all-time low for this e-bike going forward, with no telling when it may end either.

The new Berlin 3 e-bike arrives sporting the same color options as its predecessor – either brushed aluminum or charcoal black, taking the European minimalist look from the Berlin 2 and melding it with some more domestic form. It comes stocked with an upgraded MOD DRIVE 750W rear brushless geared hub motor (with a 1,000W peak – a step up from the previous 350W/650W peak version) as well as a MOD LG Powerpack 615Wh battery and five levels of pedal assistance supported by a torque sensor. It hits top speeds up to 28 MPH for up to 45-miles on a single standard charge that can be doubled to a 90-mile range with the addition of an extra battery.

It comes with plenty of features to elevate and enhance it over the previous iterations too, with dual-piston hydraulic brakes, a snap-on rear cargo rack that comes child-seat ready, an integrated wide beam LED headlight, an integrated LED taillight with brake light functionality, a 7-speed Shimano ALTUS derailleur, full cover anti-vibration fenders for both wheels, dual suspension, a bell, and an S3 smart color display with a USB port for charging your devices and password security for locking the e-bike.

Be sure to check out all that MOD’s summer sale has to offer in our previous coverage here – and e-bikes are starting at $1,499, with plenty of reliable commuter options to choose from – each of them dripping with its own unique style. You’ll also find some EV bundle discounts in Lectric’s Christmas in July sale (ending tonight!), or you can browse through all that Best Buy’s latest EV sale has to offer, more focused on e-scooters, but there are some e-bikes sprinkled in too. If you’re a fan of the Venice Beach moped style, be sure to also give Electric Bike Co.’s Model J e-bikes a look – benefitting from a back to school promotion that is taking $100 off all its e-bikes (even already discounted models) and also giving away free anti-theft alarm systems. You can also browse our leftover Prime Day Green Deals hub to see if any active EV deals remain, or just head to our usual Green Deals hub to catch the latest discounts on eco-friendly gear as they roll in.

MOD Bikes Berlin Step-Thru 3 e-bike features:

The king of commuters with a minimalist, European design: it’s Berlin. Packed with a powerful, torque sensing electric system, lightweight design and a dual suspension kit, this bike is built to perform. Don’t let the minimalist and lightweight design fool you, Berlin is rich with practical features for everyday use. Integrated lights keep you visible, fenders keep you dry and clean, and our front mounting bracket and rear rack allow you to carry cargo and connect multiple accessories to make your journey complete, on or off the road.

