Save $100 for your next trip with Jackery’s 632Wh Explorer 600 Plus portable power station at $399 low

Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, Jackery is offering another new low price today following the brand’s new SolarSaga 100 Prime Bifacial DIY Solar Panel that just dropped to its new low. You’ll now find the company’s latest Explorer 600 Plus Portable Power Station at $399 shipped, down from its original $499 pricing. After a few drops to $419 in May and June, we first saw this all-time low price during Jackery’s recent Mega Deals sale from mid-July, but now the discounted rate has spread to Amazon, coming in as a 20% markdown and saving you $100 off this personal backup power solution.

The Explorer 600 Plus is another addition to Jackery’s compact power stations, tailored for more personal usage while on camping trips, road trips, or just keeping essential devices charged through power outages. It has a 632Wh battery and can produce up to 800W of output power, with all the usual smart controls for monitoring its performance and adjusting its settings. It boasts six output ports to cover your charging needs (two ACs, two USB-Cs, one USB-A, and one car port), with its two USB-C ports flexing fast-charging capabilities at 100W and 30W respectively.

You’ll be able to connect a solar input up to the maximum 200W (pairing nicely with the 100 Prime mountable panels) that can recharge the unit in four hours time, while charging through the car port would take 7.5 hours and a standard wall outlet gets the job done in 1.6 hours. It even boasts the company’s ChargeShield 2.0 that not only gives it multi-surge protection, but also allows for AI variable-speed charging that optimizes power to suit battery conditions, temperature, and voltage for Emergency Super Charging Mode activation through the app that significantly reduces its recharging speed.

There are a few other options to consider when choosing your next power station model, with the biggest discounts coming from Bluetti’s Prime Day sale that will continue taking up to $4,428 off units for the rest of the month. You’ll also find UGREEN’s PowerRoam 1200 power station still sitting at its new low from Monday, as well as Anker’s popular PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh power station that is seeing a 30% markdown in price. And for more eco-friendly gear – EVs, electric tools, smart outdoor devices, etc. – head on over to our Green Deals hub. You can also check through our hangover Prime Day Green Deals that have been lingering far longer than expected, but will likely be gone over the weekend.

Jackery Explorer 600 Plus Portable Power Station features:

Experience the ultimate portable power solution with the Jackery Explorer 600 Plus. With an 800W output and 632Wh capacity, it supports a variety of outdoor devices, from coolers to camping lights. Lightweight, durable, and powerful, the Jackery Explorer 600 Plus is your go-to power station for all your adventures, easily charging outdoor fun.

