Add out-of-this world décor to your home with the LEGO Ideas Tales of the Space Age set at return $40 low (Reg. $67)

Update: Amazon has dropped the price back down to $39.99 shipped following post-Prime Day sales.

Amazon is offering the LEGO Ideas Tales of the Space Age set for $39.99 shipped. Down from its usual $67 price tag, it ended 2023 at $42.50 after the winter holiday sales, and has seen a handful of discounts so far in the new year. In February costs fell to $41, followed by a slightly lower $40 rate in March and April. There was a short-lived return in May to $40 while June never saw the price fall lower than $45. Now, today, this deal comes in as a 40% markdown that returns it to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

One of the more recent LEGO Ideas creations to hit the scene, the Tales of the Space Age set takes a retro approach with four different scenes from amongst the stars, each of them captured with display-worthy décor for your home. Each of the four builds stack up into postcard-sized brick-built canvases that depict iconic happenings within the vastness of space: a cluster of comets passing over an observatory, a black hole, a rocket blasting off towards infinity, and a Martian landscape complete with rovers and even an adjustable lunar eclipse. There is a slight 3D-like element that is built into their designs, with the finished artworks able to be hung on the wall or presented on shelves or furniture.

Be sure to head over to our LEGO hub for all the latest news and reveals from the last few weeks. There’s plenty of upcoming sets to be excited about, like the new family themed sets, 41838 Family Travel Moments and 41839 Message Board sets – or how about the most recent reveals of the 16-bit 71438 Super Mario World Mario & Yoshi, the TTRPG-inspired Dungeons & Dragons 71047 minifigures series, or the officially unveiled 75388 Jedi Bob’s Starfighter.

LEGO Ideas Tales of the Space Age features:

4 connectible, space-themed 3D postcards (21340) – Tell Tales of the Space Age in LEGO style with these buildable postcard models, inspired by 1980s sci-fi myths, movies, books and posters

Original designs – Build colorful images of an observatory for viewing comets and shooting stars, a moon base and lunar eclipse, a space shuttle and a black hole

Recreate different constellations – The pink/purple postcard features stars that can be arranged to mirror the Ursa Major, Cepheus, Ursa Minor or Cassiopeia constellations

Display together or individually – The postcards can be connected in any order. Display them on a flat surface or mount them on the wall using the hangers on the back of each one

Gift idea for adults – Treat yourself or give this 688-piece LEGO Ideas build-and-display model as a birthday, holiday or surprise gift for lovers of space, astronomy and art

